Carrie Underwood Just Shared Her Solid Routine For Watching Herself On American Idol, And Candace Cameron Bure Approves

Carrie Underwood’s first season as judge on American Idol continues to be a highlight of the 2025 TV schedule. As one of the most famous American Idol contestants, winning Season 4 in 2005, she’s returned to her old stomping grounds 20 years later to help find the next Idol winner. Since the episodes currently airing are still pre-taped, with live shows yet to come, Underwood has been watching every week, and she shared a solid routine to get through it that earned a stamp of approval from Candace Cameron Bure.

It's not always easy for a performer to watch themselves or hear themselves, but Underwood takes it in stride. The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share how she prepares herself to watch new episodes of American Idol with a fresh boule and glass of vino, and it’s certainly the perfect way:

Whether this is a weekly routine for Underwood or done just for this week’s episode is unknown, but it’s certainly a good idea for anyone who has to watch themselves. Or simply celebrating another great singer. Many fans took to the comments but not to share their thoughts on Underwood’s routine. Plenty shared how much they loved her natural look, and Bure couldn’t help but share her praise, too:

Beautiful

I certainly did not expect Bure to comment, but now it’s like they’re a duo I never knew I needed. Plus, if anyone knows what it’s like to watch themselves on TV, it would be her. She’s been watching Full House for the first time in ages, and she recently realized why the show hasn’t been off the air in 35 years. It also wouldn’t be surprising if their paths have crossed once or twice, considering how long they both have been in the industry.

Even though Bure has been on The Masked Singer, she probably won’t be going to American Idol any time soon to serve as a guest judge, so for now, fans will probably have to settle with social media interactions between Bure and Underwood. But it would be fun to see those two together. Perhaps Underwood can join Bure in a movie on GAF, since the latter is proving to be quite the staple on the network since leaving Hallmark Channel.

Meanwhile, it was announced in July that Carrie Underwood would be replacing Katy Perry as judge since Perry wanted to step back to focus on her music. It’s been a nostalgia-filled trip, especially for those who watched Underwood on Idol back in the day. Seeing her glow-up now is certainly incredible, but she still keeps a memento from her auditions, which is nice since she’s blown up since those days.