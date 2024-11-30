Candace Cameron Bure Watched Full House For The First Time In Ages: ‘Oh…I Understand Why The Show’s Not Been Off The Air In 35 Years’

Thanks to streaming, fans old and new have been able to watch classics and new favorites, including Full House. The TGIF sitcom is one of the best shows streaming on Max and still remains popular to this day even almost 30 years after its finale. While watching the series for the first time in ages, Candace Cameron Bure came to a realization about Full House’s popularity.

The former Hallmark star was a guest on Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin’s Full House rewatch podcast How Rude, Tanneritos!, co-hosting with Barber. The two were discussing and recapping Season 3, Episode 22, “Three Men and Another Baby,” which saw the Tanners babysitting a neighbor’s infant while Joey is stumped over D.J.’s math homework. Bure shared her excitement in co-hosting with Barber and shared what she realized while watching Full House:

I haven’t watched Full House in so long, so many years. I’m watching the episode, I’m laughing out loud, and then I was like, ‘Oh, now I understand why the show’s never been off the air in 35 years.’ I’m like, ‘This is so sweet, it’s so cute, like all the things.’

While Full House may not exactly be airing new episodes on ABC anymore, it is still a consistent fan-favorite on streaming and is one of the sitcoms perfect for long-time viewing with nine seasons. The series ran from 1987 to 1995 and has even found new fans, remaining so popular that the Fuller House sequel series lasted for five seasons for those with a Netflix subscription. It’s sweet that Bure is now basically coming to terms with just how magical Full House was and still is and why it resonates with so many people. From a viewer’s standpoint, that is!

Candace Cameron Bure’s Full House rewatch comes months after she reacted to a local news story adding ‘90s flair with a clip of D.J. taking the SATs, proving that even an episode from the ‘90s can still very much have content relevant in today’s age. It's yet another reason why the show is still loved on top of the retro theme song that still slaps. Whether Bure has been watching the entire series or just the singular episode is unknown, but now I need her thoughts on the rest of the series.

Even though Bure doesn’t watch Full House very often, she still posts about the show from time to time. She previously celebrated 36 years of being cast as D.J. Tanner in 2023 and shared sweet throwback photos of her and on-screen beau Scott Weinger. Additionally, she is still close to much of the cast despite her falling out with Jodie Sweetin. Aside from appearing on How Rude, Tanneritos!, she gave well wishes to Dave Coulier after his cancer diagnosis was made public, and frequently speaks highly of the late Bob Saget, who died in 2022, and expresses how much she misses her on-screen dad.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Full House continues to make people laugh for years to come. Even if it’s not one of the best sitcoms of all time, the show still comes pretty close. The comedy even got a revival even when it may not have needed a reboot. Whether or not it will get another series in the future with a Golden Girls-esque bent is unknown, but for now, those with a Max subscription can laugh and cry while watching Full House, just like Bure.