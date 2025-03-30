‘What Is This Crazy Show?’ Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About How Late Co-Star Bob Saget Impacted Her Decision To Join The Masked Singer

Since Bob Saget’s sudden death in 2022, The Full House cast has kept his memory alive through throwback party photos and endless stories about him and his penchant for hugging, but he also inspired Cameron Candace Bure in a possibly unexpected way. Bure was recently unveiled as Cherry Blossom on The Masked Singer’s 13th season (airing on the 2025 TV schedule and streaming with a Hulu subscription), and she opened up about how Saget impacted her decision to do the show.

Candace Cameron Bure played DJ, the oldest daughter of Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) on Full House and later on the spinoff, Fuller House. While Saget’s raunchy standup would seemingly conflict with Bure’s more conservative sensibilities, the two were undeniably close, and she said on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast that she wanted to honor her former co-star. Bure told host Jana Kramer:

I’m so terrified of singing in front of people, so I’ve said no. This is the fourth time they’ve asked me. And I finally was like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna do it. I’ll get over the fear.’ And then, when I really started thinking about it, Bob was such a special part of the show, and he was in the first episode that I ever watched, not knowing it was him.

Bob Saget was revealed to be the Squiggly Monster on The Masked Singer in Season 4, which apparently another Full House alum, John Stamos, had been aware of because the Uncle Jesse portrayer would have appeared as a clue if Saget had made it further.

Candace Cameron Bure, meanwhile, wasn’t informed beforehand that her former TV dad would be one of the costumed contestants, but it didn’t take her long to figure it out. She continued:

But I'm sitting on my couch and I'm like, 'What is this crazy show?' People are walking out in these costumes. It was so nuts to me. And I go, ‘I’m just gonna watch one episode.’ And, as soon as the Squiggly Eyed Monster walked out, I heard one note, and I was like, ‘That’s Bob! That’s Bob!’ I was, like, jumping on my couch like Tom Cruise with Katie Holmes. I was like, 'That's Bob! This is amazing!' And I kinda just — I loved it from then on out because he was the introduction for me to the show.

What a fun memory, and I can see how channeling his energy could be motivation to finally accept The Masked Singer’s invitation, despite being so scared to do it.

Jana Kramer — who, like Candace Cameron Bure, has done both The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars — said the mask provided a shield between her and the audience that made her more comfortable singing. That was a key difference-maker for Bure compared to ABC’s celebrity dance competition.

The Great American Family star agreed, to a point, saying she had such a fulfilling experience on DWTS, while her early elimination on the Fox series didn’t allow her to fully overcome that fear of singing in front of people.

I’d like to think that either way, Bob Saget would be proud of her for facing that fear. If you want to revisit some of Full House’s best episodes (or the worst episode, according to Full House co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber), the entire series is available to stream with a Max subscription. The Masked Singer Season 13 continues at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Fox.