I'm Loving This Sweet Memento Carrie Underwood Kept From Her First American Idol Run

Since 2002, American Idol has been giving singing hopefuls the chance to shine and show the country what they’re capable of. Now in its 23rd season on the 2025 TV schedule, the series continues to do so. With Carrie Underwood returning to her old stomping grounds to help find the next American Idol, she revealed the sweet memento she’s had since her first run on Idol, and I absolutely love it.

Underwood competed in Season 4 back in 2005 and has gone on to be one of the most famous contestants from the singing competition. Before becoming a judge on the current season, she’s returned to the show a few times to perform or help contestants. Despite her eight Grammys, the “Cry Pretty” singer has never forgotten where she came from, and it helps that she even has a piece of her audition always with her. While appearing on The Tonight Show with her fellow judges, Underwood shared the memento she’s had for 20 years, and it’s everything:

I still have that sticker somewhere. It’s, like, on the outside of a little photo book I made.

The fact that Underwood had kept the sticker from her audition and probably tucked it away someplace throughout her time on American Idol is one thing, but keeping it after all these years, knowing how much has changed since then, is pretty incredible. For Underwood when looking back at that time, whether it’s looking through the photo book she has or watching back when she won, it’s still hard for her to comprehend:

I mean, I was a baby. I was 21 years old in this photo, and a lot happened in the show. Like, it was crazy. Small town girl and I had to get on a plane by myself and fly out to L.A., and it was nuts.

It seems fitting that Underwood is returning to American Idol as a judge 20 years after she won. There really is no one better to help find the next winner than someone who has been through it and came out on top. It’s why it was so great seeing Idol’s first winner, Kelly Clarkson, being a coach on The Voice, as she more than a few times brought up the fact that she “navigated” a similar competition.

Of course, returning to American Idol is nostalgic for Carrie Underwood, especially when it comes to returning to venues where she did American Idol. That being said, being a judge is not all it’s cracked up to be since Underwood is now the one judging rather than being judged and really has to put in her two cents. But if anyone knows what it takes to be on Idol, it’s definitely her, but at least she can provide an interesting perspective for the contestants.

As American Idol continues Season 23, there will surely be more nostalgic moments for Underwood and for longtime fans. Perhaps some contestants will even keep their own mementos to look back on 20 years from now because you never know what could happen on American Idol. It should be fun seeing who is the next winner in a few months. New episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.