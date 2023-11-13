When NCIS, Fire Country And More CBS Hits Are Finally Returning With New Seasons

Now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended and the bulk of the entertainment industry can return to their previously scheduled duties, TV network execs are finally able to start hammering out scheduling details for when everyone's favorite shows will be able to return. CBS is the first broadcaster to go to bat with its additions to the 2024 Winter/Spring schedule, with dates locked down for new (alebit shortened) seasons for ratings winners such as NCIS, the FBI franchise, Young Sheldon and more, including This Is Us vet Justin Hartley's TV return.

CBS viewers will be able to use NCIS: Sydney and its upside-down previews as a procedural life preserver until all the returning favorites start raining down, with the bulk of the planned premieres set for February. (Starting up production again right before the holidays doesn't exactly allow for immediate turnarounds.) Let's take a look at what'll be popping up the soonest, and note that all times listed are in ET.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 11 Title Time Tracker (Series Premiere) 10:00 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Monday, February 12 Title Time The Neighborhood (Season 6 Premiere) 8:00 p.m. Bob Hearts Abishola (Season 5 Premiere) 8:30 p.m. NCIS (Season 21 Premiere) 9:00 p.m. NCIS: Hawaii (Season 3 Premiere) 10:00 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tuesday, February 13 Title Time FBI (Season 6 Premiere) 8:00 p.m. FBI: International (Season 3 Premiere) 9:00 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted (Season 5 Premiere) 10:00 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, February 15 Title Time Young Sheldon (Season 7 Premiere) 8:00 p.m. Ghosts (Season 3 Premiere) 8:30 p.m. So Help Me Todd (Season 2 Premiere) 9:00 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, February 16 Title Time S.W.A.T. (Season 7 Premiere) 8:00 p.m. Fire Country (Season 2 Premiere) 9:00 p.m. Blue Bloods (Season 14 Premiere) 10:00 p.m.

That should be a busy week for all involved at CBS, and audiences will hopefully be along for the ride. The network wisely left that Wednesday wide open, as not to compete with Valentine's Day evening drawing millions of potential viewers' away from their TVs and onto their loved ones.

Still, it's a stocked schedule, and largely resembles what CBS viewers are used to, with Justin Hartley's Tracker as one of only two brand new series joining the network's ranks. From Monday's sitcoms and NCIS franchise eps to Tuesday's FBI lineup to Thursday's dramedy motif to Friday's star-heavy dramas, it's a schedule that clearly works, and won't be messed with going into all these shows' shortened seasons.

There are more hits left to arrive after that big premiere week, however, including returning favorites and the other new addition, the Good Wife and Good Fight spinoff Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sunday, February 18 Title Time The Equalizer (Season 4 Premiere) 8:00 p.m. CSI: Vegas (Season 3 Premiere) 10:00 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, February 28 Title Time Header Cell - Column 2 Survivor (Season 46 Premiere) 8:00 p.m. Row 0 - Cell 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, February 29 Title Time Elsbeth (Series Premiere) 10:00 p.m.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wednesday, March 13 Title Time The Amazing Race (Season 36 Premiere) 9:30 p.m. Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1

Elsbeth will likely feel right at home amidst the quirkiness of CBS' Thursday night lineup, which also includes Young Sheldon, Ghosts and So Help Me Todd. And for those hoping that Survivor and Amazing Race would adhere to their extended runtimes going into the next seasons, that will indeed be the case.

Check out the promo video CBS released to hype fans up for new episodes, which seemed like a pipe dream in the weeks and months prior.

Stay tuned for more possible release dates coming from CBS, and be sure to snag a Paramount+ subscription to watch all the most recent seasons of your favorite shows before the new ones arrive.