Justin Hartley's New TV Show Is Officially Happening, And His Former This Is Us Co-Stars Joined Him In Celebrating

Now that he is no longer Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, Justin Hartley has been taking on new roles since the heart-wrenching NBC drama came to an end. His first major This Is Us TV follow-up, The Never Game, got a pilot commitment in 2021, with CBS giving the pilot order earlier this year. Now, Hartley is officially coming to primetime with a new show, and his This Is Us co-stars are celebrating alongside with him.

The Never Game has been ordered to series for CBS’ 2023-24 schedule as a drama based on Jeffery Deaver's popular novel of the same name, according to Deadline. The news is definitely exciting, especially since Justin Hartley’s been working on the project for quite some time now. The actor took to Instagram to share his excitement:

Been working on this one for a bit. Excited to share what we’ve been up to. This show kicks ass!

Justin Hartley isn’t the only one celebrating. Despite This Is Us being among the many shows that came to an end in 2022, the cast came out to support him in his new endeavor. Members of his former on-screen family took to the comments to congratulate him, including his fellow Pearson sibling, Chrissy Metz, who showed her excitement in almost all caps:

Yasssssss!!! CONGRATULATIONS, JUS! 🎉🍾❤️ CAN NOT WAIT!

It’s not the Pearson Big Three without the third Pearson sibling, and Sterling K. Brown delivered. Just like their on-screen sister, Brown also took the all-caps route, and his short message said a lot about his support for Hartley:

LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!

Mama Pearson herself, Mandy Moore, also shared her celebratory thoughts after sharing the screen with Hartley for so many years on the NBC drama:

Yah Justin!!! Congrats and can’t wait to watch…🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

Justin Hartley executive produces The Never Game with former This Is Us EP Ken Olin, who will also direct the pilot. So while This Is Us is over, the new series is still bringing some of the cast and crew together, albeit in different ways. Perhaps there could be more reunions on The Never Game? Either way, fans of This Is Us can look forward to seeing a new side of Hartley, based on what the new series will be about.

The Never Game is based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver. Hartley portrays Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who wanders the country and uses his tracking skills to solve mysteries while also dealing with his broken family. Hartley will be joined by Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. No other details have been released about the project, but knowing that it’s finally been ordered to series is worth celebrating.

The Never Game will be part of the 2023-24 schedule on CBS.