‘Shut The Hell Up And Listen To Me’: That Time Charles Barkley Received A Stern Message From NBA Great Bill Russell After He Complained About His Taxes
This is honestly sage advice.
Few would argue with the assertion that Charles Barkley is one of the most outspoken people in the history of sports and the entertainment industry. It feels like there aren’t too many people who can intimidate him or truly quiet him down. However, there was at least one person who managed to accomplish that goal years ago, and it was none other than late NBA great Bill Russell. The iconic Boston Celtic apparently gave Barkley a stern message after the latter complained about his taxes at one point.
Charles Barkley has had plenty of notable interactions with high-profile NBA players, like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Julius Erving. Barkley was also friends with Michael Jordan, before they had a falling-out. As the Round Mound of Rebound explained on the Let’s Go podcast, he hadn’t been acquainted with Mr. Russell ahead of the eleven-time champion sending that tax-related message. However, that definitely didn’t stop him from giving Barkley a call and explaining to him just why he shouldn’t complain:
The idea of Bill Russell lecturing Charles Barkley after he complained about his finances does sound funny. However, in all honesty, the revered athlete and civil rights activist articulated some very astute points to the younger athlete at the time. Russell was clearly cognizant of the fact that he and Barkley were in privileged positions as professional athletes. Based on what else Barkley had to say during his interview (which was shared on X), Russell never let him forget his social status either:
While Mr. Russell was well regarded for his jovial nature, he was also known for his no-nonsense attitude, especially when it came to his interactions with fellow athletes. Some of the stories that have been told about him are legendary – and for good reason. It would be an understatement to say that he was massively influential and, thankfully, there are plenty of players who took any of the wisdom he dished out to heart.
Charles Barkley may come on strong at times, but there are certainly situations in which he himself tries to give thoughtful advice on certain matters. More recently, Barkley’s said a lot about the reported cancellation of TNT’s Inside the NBA, which he’s co-anchored since 2000. He’s been incredibly vocal about how the situation really “sucks” for many of his co-workers, who aren’t as fortunate to have the kind of money he possesses. Given Barkley’s sentiments on that front, it would seem that his is now indeed conscious of the privilege that Bill Russell tried to make him aware of years ago.
Be sure to check out Charles Barkley and his co-hosts when Inside the NBA returns (for what could be its send-off season) on October 17 on TNT amid the 2024 TV schedule. Right now, you can also stream the excellent documentary Bill Russell: Legend using a Netflix subscription.
