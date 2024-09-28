‘Shut The Hell Up And Listen To Me’: That Time Charles Barkley Received A Stern Message From NBA Great Bill Russell After He Complained About His Taxes

Few would argue with the assertion that Charles Barkley is one of the most outspoken people in the history of sports and the entertainment industry. It feels like there aren’t too many people who can intimidate him or truly quiet him down. However, there was at least one person who managed to accomplish that goal years ago, and it was none other than late NBA great Bill Russell . The iconic Boston Celtic apparently gave Barkley a stern message after the latter complained about his taxes at one point.

Charles Barkley has had plenty of notable interactions with high-profile NBA players, like Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Julius Erving. Barkley was also friends with Michael Jordan , before they had a falling-out. As the Round Mound of Rebound explained on the Let’s Go podcast, he hadn’t been acquainted with Mr. Russell ahead of the eleven-time champion sending that tax-related message. However, that definitely didn’t stop him from giving Barkley a call and explaining to him just why he shouldn’t complain:

I’m playing for the Sixers, it’s in the late ‘80s. I was complaining about my taxes, and I didn’t know Mr. Russell well. And he called me. He says, ‘Is this Charles Barkley?’ I said, ' Yes, who's this?' He said, 'Bill Russell.' I said, ‘Hey, Mr. Russell.' He’s like, 'Shut the hell up and listen to me!’ He says, 'Son, let me tell you something. Where’d you grow up?' I said, 'I grew up in Alabama.' [He says,] 'Did you go to public school?' I said, 'Yes, sir.' He said, 'Did the police ever come in your neighborhood?' I said, 'Yes, sir, they came all the time.' He says, 'Other people who had money [and] were paying their taxes, so I never wanna hear you on television complaining about your taxes.’

The idea of Bill Russell lecturing Charles Barkley after he complained about his finances does sound funny. However, in all honesty, the revered athlete and civil rights activist articulated some very astute points to the younger athlete at the time. Russell was clearly cognizant of the fact that he and Barkley were in privileged positions as professional athletes. Based on what else Barkley had to say during his interview (which was shared on X ), Russell never let him forget his social status either:

Every time he saw me, he said, ‘Son, we’re the luckiest people in the world. We make more than teachers, firemen, policemen, nurses, people who are really important and significant. Don’t you ever get your Black ass on television and complain. You’re making hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to dribble a stupid ball.

While Mr. Russell was well regarded for his jovial nature, he was also known for his no-nonsense attitude, especially when it came to his interactions with fellow athletes. Some of the stories that have been told about him are legendary – and for good reason. It would be an understatement to say that he was massively influential and, thankfully, there are plenty of players who took any of the wisdom he dished out to heart.

Charles Barkley may come on strong at times, but there are certainly situations in which he himself tries to give thoughtful advice on certain matters. More recently, Barkley’s said a lot about the reported cancellation of TNT’s Inside the NBA, which he’s co-anchored since 2000. He’s been incredibly vocal about how the situation really “sucks” for many of his co-workers, who aren’t as fortunate to have the kind of money he possesses. Given Barkley’s sentiments on that front, it would seem that his is now indeed conscious of the privilege that Bill Russell tried to make him aware of years ago.

Be sure to check out Charles Barkley and his co-hosts when Inside the NBA returns (for what could be its send-off season) on October 17 on TNT amid the 2024 TV schedule .