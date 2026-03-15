‘As Douchey As It Is…’ Charlie Day Knows Why It’s Always Sunny Co-Star Rob Mac Changed His Name
This is a fair (and funny) take.
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The actor formally known as Rob McElhenney made headlines a little less than a year ago when he revealed he was changing his name. While some initially thought he was joking, the multihyphenate confirmed he was changing his name to Rob Mac for professional purposes. Mac’s move led to a myriad of responses from fans as well as some entertainment industry pundits at the time. Now, Mac’s longtime It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia castmate, Charlie Day, is weighing in on his name change in a hilariously honest way.
Anyone who’s familiar with the interpersonal dynamics amongst the It’s Always Sunny cast surely know that they love to (playfully) give each other a hard time. So I wasn’t surprised that when Day asked about Mac’s name change at SXSW, he threw in some funny jabs. Not only did he suggest to Collider that Mac should’ve taken on wife Kaitlin Olson’s surname, but he also said it’s pretty “douchey” to change one’s name. (Mac actually made that same “douchey” admission). Still, Day explained why he understood the decision:
Even though Mac’s decision may not have been expected by fans (and the reactions to the name change were funny), I can also understand why he opted to move forward with it. McElhenney is a unique name but, considering the Mythic Quest star has a brand he’s continuing to build, it makes sense that he would want a moniker that’s easy for people to digest. In the Instagram reel, Day shared his approval but also humorously called out his longtime friend and colleague for one reason:Article continues below
I mean, Charlie Day did have the three-letter last name first, right? Regardless, it’s cool to hear that he understands the reasoning behind his co-star’s new name. I still imagine, however, that there could’ve been some playful jabbing while Mac, Day and the rest of the It’s Always Sunny team was writing and working on Season 18. Details on the new episodes are scant at the moment though, in recent weeks, the cast has been sharing behind-the-scenes teases of what’s to come, including what may or may not be a Die Hard-inspired episode.
To be completely honest, it’s still taking me a bit of time to get used to saying (or typing) the name Rob Mac instead of McElhenney. Of course, despite that, my curiosity as to what kind of surprises Mac, Charlie Day and co. have planned for Sunny’s new season has not decreased in any way.
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Let’s hope It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18 arrives sometime during the 2026 TV schedule. In the meantime, stream the first 17 seasons now using a Hulu subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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