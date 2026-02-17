Yesss, Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Updates Are Soothing My It's Always Sunny Worries

Hearing the phrasing “Ask, and you shall receive,” tends to provoke a cynical reaction within me, mainly because I’m rarely the one doing the asking or receiving. But blessed be Kaitlin Olson for providing a pair of career updates that provided shockingly perfect answers to my recent inquiries about whether filming for High Potential’s second season would affect her work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Huzzah!

Any kind of updates about the show are welcomed with open arms (even if Olson’s posts are perhaps easier to celebrate for fans who also love Always Sunny). After all, High Potential is in the middle of a month-long hiatus, with episodes set to return to the 2026 TV schedule in March. Given Season 2 was given a bigger episode count than the first, it hasn’t been entirely clear how far along the production is, but that’s now been cleared up pretty effectively, as seen below.

A post shared by Kaitlin Olson (@kaitlinolson) A photo posted by on

The first big takeaway from that Instagram post is that ABC 100% needs to start selling a Morgan Gillory doll, preferably with an endless assortment of fashion add-ons. Having it branded as Barbie would obviously be ideal, as Morgan would arguably be the smartest version out there, but even without Mattel's involvement, I'd still throw money at this thing. (The other characters could get dolls, too, after the Morgan ones make enough money to justify it. Enough about unlikely High Potential merch, though.

Kaitlin Olson's post sparked a lot of celebratory comments, but I was admittedly still a bit wary after seeing it, wondering if she might only be declaring that her role as an actress was done, but that she might still be needed on the set as an executive producer. Maybe not the most likely scenario, but showrunner Todd Harthan praised Olson for putting in extra work behind the scenes and earning her EP credit, so it's not an out-of-line thought.

Still, there's no reason to have such thoughts, as the Sweet Dee Reynolds portrayer shared an A+ video that serves as undeniable proof that she's back in the puke-stained saddle to deliver the goods for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18, which kicked off production going into President's Day weekend. Check out the clip below, which mirrors one she shared following High Potential's Season 1 wrap.

A post shared by Kaitlin Olson (@kaitlinolson) A photo posted by on

Given the shows actually do film extremely close to one another, part of my brain is giving serious thought to whether or not ABC would be down to follow up Always Sunny's crossover with Abbott Elementary with a similar mash-up that puts Morgan and Dee in the same room together. How long before Dee would tell Morgan to shut up and then start hitting on Karadec?

So to recap what we know:

High Potential Season 2 has wrapped filming on its remaining six episodes, so it's likely we'll get an uninterrupted streak of eps when it returns to ABC, barring any further State of the Union addresses. Even if Kaitlin Olson may not have been present and accounted for on It's Always Sunny's first days of filming for Season 18, she was back in Dee mode before a week's time passed.

As far as a time window for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gracing viewers with Season 18, it's hard to know whether or not they'll be done in time for new episodes to drop by the end of the year, or if FXX will instead opt to debut the new season in early 2027. Rob Mac seemingly confirmed online this season will have more than the recent status quo of 8 episodes, which could obviously factor into the premiere window.

Meanwhile, Morgan is set to keep playing up her and Karadec's Will they?/Won't they? when High Potential returns on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:00 p.m. ET.