I'm Stressed About Chicago P.D.'s Fall Finale, But Toya Turner's BTS Stories About The Cast Welcoming Her Are So Sweet

Chicago P.D.'s final episode of the 2024 TV schedule before the start of the 2025 TV schedule is set to be an intense and stressful affair, after the miserable cliffhanger for Torres left Officer Kiana Cook's life in imminent danger. The One Chicago cop drama hasn't given away any details about whether she'll escape from the fall finale unscathed, but on the plus side, new series regular Toya Turner has some very sweet stories about joining the show and the well-established cast.

The majority of the Chicago P.D. cast has been around from the very beginning, with Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Patrick John Flueger, and Amy Platt going back to the first season. Benjamin Levy Aguilar has been on board as Torres starting with a guest appearance back in Season 9. When I spoke with New Amsterdam alum Toya Turner ahead of the fall finale, she shared what her experience has been coming into a cast that has mostly been together for more than a decade, saying:

It's kind of like a baby being thrown into the pool on my end, but I think what's made it really nice is the cast has welcomed me with open arms. So I feel like I've been here for at least three years already, from just how welcoming and inviting and supportive everyone's being. LaRoyce helped me pick out a couch. We are like family already, so that feels really, really nice. I just think they've made it easy for me to feel supported. I appreciate that.

Turner previously stated that Cook's closest bonds are with Torres and then Ruzek on screen, but it sounds like the whole unit of actors have given her a warm welcome behind the scenes. Complete with help picking out a couch, apparently, with an assist from LaRoyce Hawkins! After P.D. went through major changes with the losses of Jesse Lee Soffer as Halstead in Season 10 and Tracy Spiridakos as Upton in Season 11, it's nice to hear how supportive the cast has been in bringing a newcomer into the fold.

In a fun twist, Toya Turner is originally from Chicago, although she filmed New Amsterdam in New York City. So, what is it like for her to be able to stay and film on location back in her hometown? The actress shared:

It's a beautiful thing, mostly because I'm next to my mom, my aunt, my brothers, my niece, her new baby, my best friend. I feel like me and my best friend since I was three, we've had a chance to get back into our childhood, because we're so close now. Just family-wise, the relationships have gotten stronger and it's just been great. I've always wanted to be able to work on something like this in Chicago before, so it's really nice.

Well, here's hoping that Chicago P.D. doesn't have a grim fate in store for Kiana Cook in the fall finale, since Turner is enjoying getting to play the character so much! Unfortunately, the promo for the episode doesn't feature even a glimpse of Cook to de-stress me as a viewer, but plenty of characters are looking very stressed out about the situation.

Considering that they may be on the verge of all finding out about Torres' secret history with Gloria, it's no wonder that nobody looks too happy. Take a look:

Chicago PD 12x08 Promo "Penance" (HD) Fall Finale - YouTube Watch On

The fall finale of Chicago P.D., called "Penance," will air on Wednesday, November 20 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. As always, P.D. follows Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream the newest episodes on Thursdays via Peacock, as well as all the previous seasons so far.

NBC will reportedly also be delivering the first three-part One Chicago crossover since the "Infection" three-parter back in 2019, so that may be something to look forward to in the new year.