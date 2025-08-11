Larsa Pippen Claps Back After Photo Goes Viral And Fans Claim She Has Had Too Much Filler
Cosmetic work or allergic reaction?
When it comes to celebrities’ cosmetic procedures, some are more comfortable talking about them than others. Take the Kardashian-Jenner family for example. They largely look shockingly different from when their show first started, but they’re not all like Kylie Jenner, revealing the details of her breast implants. Larsa Pippen, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to have an issue talking about her appearance, but she did clap back against claims her face was “noticeably overfilled” after a photo went viral.
The Real Housewives of Miami star has discussed some of the work she’s had done in the past. But when a photo began circulating that showed a dramatically changed face, Pippen took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air. The “swollen” look was due to an allergic reaction, she said (via Page Six), not fillers. In Pippen’s words:
A PRP is a Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment in which a patient’s own blood platelets are injected into a specific area of the body to stimulate cell growth, tissue regeneration, and collagen production, according to experts.
Larsa Pippen’s social media response came after Dr. Mai Kaga posted the viral photo of Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife on Instagram to warn followers about making “questionable surgery choices.” The caption read:
The Housewife clapped back in the comments, writing:
Because PRPs come from the patient’s own blood, allergic reactions are reportedly rare, but they do apparently happen. The doctor above and several fans may not believe her story, but with her saying she just shot the reunion for The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7, I guess we’ll be able to see what her face looks like when that hits the 2025 TV schedule.
Larsa Pippen is an open book on a lot of topics — including the details of her sex life with Scottie Pippen — and she spoke openly on RHOM about having work done on her nose, lips and breasts. But the Housewife — who was part of an “odd” romance with Michael Jordan’s son from late 2022 to early 2024 — has denied having a Brazilian butt lift, which many fans still believe she’s lying about.
You can catch Larsa Pippen on The Real Housewives of Miami at 9 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Bravo and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
