Larsa Pippen Claps Back After Photo Goes Viral And Fans Claim She Has Had Too Much Filler

When it comes to celebrities’ cosmetic procedures, some are more comfortable talking about them than others. Take the Kardashian-Jenner family for example. They largely look shockingly different from when their show first started, but they’re not all like Kylie Jenner, revealing the details of her breast implants. Larsa Pippen, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to have an issue talking about her appearance, but she did clap back against claims her face was “noticeably overfilled” after a photo went viral.

The Real Housewives of Miami star has discussed some of the work she’s had done in the past. But when a photo began circulating that showed a dramatically changed face, Pippen took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air. The “swollen” look was due to an allergic reaction, she said (via Page Six), not fillers. In Pippen’s words:

I feel like that photo went viral. I’m wondering if someone made it look like that because this is what my face looks like. I’m on TV, so you know what I look like. I just shot my [‘RHOM’] reunion a couple of days ago, so you’ll see what I look like at my reunion. I did have an allergic reaction to the PRP, which I didn’t even know you can have, so my face is a bit swollen, but it doesn’t look like that, so keep on hating guys.

A PRP is a Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment in which a patient’s own blood platelets are injected into a specific area of the body to stimulate cell growth, tissue regeneration, and collagen production, according to experts.

Larsa Pippen’s social media response came after Dr. Mai Kaga posted the viral photo of Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife on Instagram to warn followers about making “questionable surgery choices.” The caption read:

We break down how Larsa Pippen, Real Housewives of Miami star, has gone from naturally beautiful to noticeably overfilled. From excessive facial filler to questionable surgery choices, her transformation is a reminder that not all cosmetic work is good work. Even with unlimited funds, choosing the right injector matters. What do you think?

The Housewife clapped back in the comments, writing:

Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out.

Because PRPs come from the patient’s own blood, allergic reactions are reportedly rare, but they do apparently happen. The doctor above and several fans may not believe her story, but with her saying she just shot the reunion for The Real Housewives of Miami Season 7, I guess we’ll be able to see what her face looks like when that hits the 2025 TV schedule.

Larsa Pippen is an open book on a lot of topics — including the details of her sex life with Scottie Pippen — and she spoke openly on RHOM about having work done on her nose, lips and breasts. But the Housewife — who was part of an “odd” romance with Michael Jordan’s son from late 2022 to early 2024 — has denied having a Brazilian butt lift, which many fans still believe she’s lying about.

You can catch Larsa Pippen on The Real Housewives of Miami at 9 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Bravo and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.