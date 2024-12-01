After Chicago P.D.'s Fall Finale Ended One Arc With A Bloody Twist, I'm Hoping Chief Reid Is The Antagonist Voight Deserves In 2025

Chicago P.D. finale endings can usually be counted on for some kind of dangerous or deadly twist, and the last episode of the 2024 TV schedule did just that with Gloria's death. Torres was never going to get a happy ending with Gloria around, but her death was devastating for him, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar turned in a fantastic performance. The moment that's still on my mind isn't that bloody twist for Gloria, though, but rather Deputy Chief Reid confronting Voight. My fingers are already crossed that Shawn Hatosy's character will be a worthy opponent for the Intelligence Unit sergeant in the 2025 TV schedule.

Although the case was closed with Torres falling apart and the rest of the unit not exactly jumping for joy, the results certainly looked good on paper with the amount of drugs and money seized as well as bad guys taken off the board. (You can find the fall finale streaming with a Peacock subscription.) After everything, Voight returned to his office to find Reid waiting for him, and the Deputy Chief beat around the bush a bit at first, before Voight pointedly asked why he was there. Reid gave up all pretenses, saying:

Because Officer Torres had an illegal sexual relationship with his CI. Detective Burgess knew and was complicit, and your team spent the past two days attempting to cover the whole thing up. You have nothing to say, Sergeant?

Anybody who has been watching Chicago P.D. for longer than a few seasons could probably guess that Voight wasn't exactly going to crumble at Reid showing that he had dirt on him and his team. He just asked Reid why IAD wasn't there to arrest Torres, the newly-minted Detective Burgess, and Voight himself. Reid answered:

I'd like to use the info differently. I'd like you and I to be friends.

Something tells me that Reid's idea of friendship with Voight isn't going to be grabbing a drink at Molly's and chatting about life! We already saw him throw his weight around the unit earlier in Season 12, when he more or less forced Burgess to take a favor from him and remain in Intelligence as a detective. All in all, while a shady boss having dirt on the team obviously isn't good for them, I'm excited about the idea of Voight having a worthy adversary within the CPD who actually outranks him.

I'm not always the biggest believer when One Chicago goes hard on how much Voight cares about his officers after what Upton went through when keeping his secret, but Voight going to bat for his team against a higher-up? I'm so on board, and Shawn Hatosy has been a great addition to the cast as Reid. We also haven't really had a higher-up with ambiguous loyalties since Chief O'Neal back in Season 10, so I have high hopes for some juicy drama out of whatever Reid has planned for Voight and Co. when Chicago P.D. returns.

Chicago P.D. returns to NBC in on Wednesday, January 8 at 10 p.m. ET, following Chicago Fire and its Cruz cliffhanger at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med with a tricky situation for Steven Weber's Archer at 8 p.m. ET.