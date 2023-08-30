Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Posed With Chicago Med Alums To Support The Strike, But The Kittens May Be The Real Stars

Late August is the time of year when the three shows of One Chicago are usually about to return to NBC with new episodes, but the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike for a fair deal from the AMPTP mean that production hasn't even begun yet for the 2023-2024 TV schedule. In support of the strikes, Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati joined forces with Chicago Med veterans Torrey DeVitto and Nick Gehlfuss... as well as five adorable kittens who I would say have star power of their own.

Marina Squerciati is still part of the Chicago P.D. cast, but Nick Gehlfuss departed Med at the end of Season 8, with Torrey DeVitto reprising her role as Natalie for Will's exit. DeVitto herself left the show as a series regular after Season 6. The One Chicago trio reunited to pose for a pic with some cats and some t-shirts that definitely make a statement. Take a look:

Although the kittens are partially blocking the text, the shirts on the three One Chicago stars read "SAG-AFTRA STRONG." There are worse reasons to cover up the message on a shirt than by cuddling some kittens, and kudos to Torrey DeVitto for holding three at once! I also have to appreciate Marina Squerciati's choices for the caption, including a "MEOW!" pun to go with #thisiswhyweneedwriters. I also get a kick out Squerciati using #torina and #torinick to combine their names.

This isn't the first time that Marina Squerciati has used social media to advocate for the strike, as she posted an Instagram photo of fellow Chicago P.D. star Amy Morton on the picket line. The cop drama of One Chicago was also represented by Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer, who reunited to picket (and to make me miss Upstead all over again). Plus, Squerciati is among the P.D. cast members who reportedly donated to support the P.D. production assistants as the strikes continue to keep them out of work.

Torrey DeVitto also posted the photo with Marina Squerciati and Nick Gehlfuss on her Instagram account, with a fun caption of her own:

They drove all the way out to the farm just to take this picture. #FriendsWhoStrikeTogether #SagAftraStrong

DeVitto's post also got a little extra Chicago Med love, as former co-star and current cast member S. Epatha Merkerson commented to say "OMG...how I miss you guys!" Med was renewed for Season 9, so Merkerson will be back as Sharon Goodwin, but she sadly won't be sharing scenes with DeVitto or Nick Gehlfuss unless they return as guest stars. She could work with Marina Squerciati again, though! In fact, a BTS photo featuring both Merkerson and Squerciati last summer made me miss crossovers.

Unfortunately, the only One Chicago crossovers that I and any other fans may get for the foreseeable future are those that already aired and are available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. At this point, there's no confirmation of when Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire will return to NBC with new episodes despite all three being renewed earlier this year. Until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes conclude, One Chicago will remain off the air with new episodes.

There are still some scripted and unscripted options coming to television this fall despite the strikes, however, and you can find what to watch with our 2023 TV schedule.