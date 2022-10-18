Chris Evans Responds After Atlanta EP Said They Didn’t Reach Out To Him For That Season 4 Gag

Atlanta, the critically acclaimed dramedy from Donald Glover, may be preparing to take its final bow, but it’s well on its way to going out in a blaze of glory. The FX original’s fourth and final season has been impeccable, providing viewers with more of the humor, surrealism and social commentary that they’ve come to expect. In the process, the show has delivered some humorous moments, and one of those A+ gags revolved around actor Chris Evans. The actor himself didn’t actually appear, and series EP Stephen Glover revealed that he and his team never reached out to the star about a cameo. And after Glover made those comments, Evans issued a response.

The sixth episode of Atlanta Season 4 sees Brian Tyree Henry’s Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles trying to avoid the “Crank Dat Killer,” an assassin who targets people who’ve made dance videos set to Soulja Boy’s “Crank That.” While visiting the mall, Al attempts to disguise himself but is quickly recognized by a store clerk. She proceeds to call him out for trying to go incognito, before pointing to the nearby Chris Evans, who is also in the mall and signing autographs.

As great as the joke is, it would’ve been even better had the Marvel alum appeared as opposed to a double, and the star himself seemed to have been open to that. While perusing Twitter, the actor spotted Stephen Glover’s quotes about not reaching out to him and reacted by asking a simple question:

Why not???

I won’t lie, I have to agree with the A-lister’s sentiment. After all, Atlanta has brought in some very surprising guest stars in the past, from Michael Vick to Liam Neeson. (Yeah, you read that second one correctly). And even in this most recent episode, Soulja Boy himself made a brief appearance. When addressing the decision not to reach out to the former Captain America actor, Stephen Glover said:

We didn’t try to get Chris Evans. We just think he’s funny. The writers’ room has several running jokes about Chris Evans, but we’ve never tried to get him.

Though some fans (like myself) will probably lament that missed opportunity, it’s not a major thing in the midst of this stellar season. Honestly, as this season goes on, I’m simply reminded of just how much I’ll miss Atlanta. But despite the show’s continued popularity, Donald Glover felt that it was best to bow out after Season 4 . He and the cast and crew are definitely making the most of the final episodes, as they’ve covered a myriad of topics ( including the shelf lives of Black musicians ). If the series keeps going at this pace, it may be as great as The Sopranos ’ final season – a notion that Glover previously argued.

I guess if there’s any consolation here, it’s that we now seemingly know that Chris Evans is one of the show’s many fans. (That may not make him feel better about not having gotten a call, mind you.) However, I’d be lying if I said I won’t continue to think about just how great a cameo he could’ve had.