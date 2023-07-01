Chris Pratt Celebrated The Terminal List’s Anniversary With BTS Photos And Heartfelt Post, While Also Teasing Season 2

Chris Pratt can't stop, won't stop being in everything lately, between voicing Mario in the wildly successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie or reprising his role as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earlier this summer. Now, he’s also pointing to the upcoming and very exciting second season of The Terminal List, as the series celebrates its one-year anniversary.

This time last year, tons of viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription tuned into Chris Pratt’s action thriller series, The Terminal List. The streaming show was a huge hit, garnering 1.6 billion streaming minutes within its first week , so of course the show is set to come back for more with a Season 2. As fans await what’s next for James Reece, Pratt posted this to Instagram :

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

Pratt paid tribute to his popular series on social media, sharing that the response has been “overwhelming,” while showing off a gallery of photos from the set of the series. We don’t imagine production for the new season has gotten underway just yet, especially considering the ongoing WGA Writers Strike has stalled tons of Hollywood productions for the past two months now. However, it's encouraging to know that Season 2 will come eventually.

Pratt is fresh off the promotion of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and GOTG3, and looks to be enjoying some well-deserved family time. In June alone he's taken his son fishing and celebrated his anniversary with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Though, per the post, Pratt did tease that fans “ain’t ready” for what they have in store for next season.

When The Terminal List hit Amazon Prime on July 1, 2022, it quickly became a No. 1 series despite critics being generally unhappy with it . The series follows Chris Pratt’s Navy SEAL character, James Reece, who investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a highly covert mission. The series co-stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and Riley Keough, and it was created by David DiGilio. The series is based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name.

The Terminal List was renewed for Season 2 in February, seven months after it was released. Per Carr’s website , the upcoming season will be based on his 2019 novel, True Believer. Additionally, it was announced that Taylor Kitsch has signed on to reprise his character of Ben Edwards in an untitled prequel spinoff series about his journey from Navy Seal to CIA paramilitary operator. The spinoff is also set to include Chris Pratt’s Reece. So there's a lot more Terminal List in our future!

In addition to more of The Terminal List coming to our TV screens in the future, Chris Pratt is also set to voice another iconic character in the upcoming Garfield movie which will be released on May 24, 2024. He has also finished filming on the Russo Brothers’ science fiction Netflix movie, The Electric State which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Billy Bob Thornton and Anthony Mackie. Pratt clearly has a lot going on at the moment, including The Terminal List, and it will be exciting to see the series make its comeback whenever Season 2 gets released.