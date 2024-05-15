‘It Was F—ing Torture’: Christina Applegate Gets Candid About Dealing With An Eating Disorder While Working On Married With Children
Christina Applegate candidly shared her experiences.
When she was 15 years old, Christina Applegate gained major recognition for playing Kelly Bundy on one of the best blue-collar TV shows, Married…with Children. While playing the beautiful older daughter of the Bundy family garnered her a Young Artist Award with film and TV roles following the sitcom’s run, it wasn’t always for the teen star. Just recently, Applegate got honest about struggling with an eating disorder before and during her time on the beloved sitcom.
The veteran actress shared her candid story during the latest episode of her podcast, MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Both hosts used this particular installment to discuss their relationships with their bodies and discuss the challenges they've experienced in that regard. With that, Applegate opened up about experiencing body image problems at an impressionable age, explaining that an encounter with a neighbor and the influence of her mother cultivated it:
A number of celebrities have spoken about their experiences with eating disorders. This year alone has seen some specifically discuss the relationships they had with food at a young age. For instance, in the middle of her Titanic success, Kate Winslet struggled with eating in order to stay thin in Hollywood, as she was made to feel looking good was connected to weight. Even more recently, Brittney Snow depicted eating disorders in her directorial debut, Parachute, which draws inspiration from the time that she herself checked into a treatment facility for one at 19.
When it comes to Christina Applegate, after watching the documentary Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years and seeing the winner of Miss Gazzarri’s white minidress, she was inspired to change her Married...with Children character's clothing style. However, wearing more form-fitting dresses compared to her rock-grungy look made her eating disorder more apparent to those around her:
During that time, the Primetime Emmy winner also had to deal with the “pretty gross” sexualization of Kelly Bundy, who was written as a “dumb blonde” who typically found herself at the receiving end of sex-infused jokes. The actress admitted to being weirded out at the idea of grown men owning posters of her teen self. Her heavy association with the ditzy character also made it hard for the star to land a lot of big-screen roles outside of the long-running Fox show.
The Anchorman actress continued to say that while she was never bulimic, she would punish herself for eating and, as a whole, it was "fucking torture" for her. The perceptions of her body would increase while trying on clothes, and she recalled one specific situation, which involved a friend of hers:
Christina Applegate said it was a real struggle for her to eat normally again. It wasn’t until she was in her 30s that the Golden Globe nominee no longer felt controlled by her eating disorder. But she almost thought she was going to slip back into old habits. When Applegate was diagnosed with MS, the medication to treat the disease caused her to gain 45 pounds. She had to train herself not to let the “demon” in her head taunt her in order to prevent her eating disorder from resurfacing.
It's truly unfortunate that the fan-favorite actress had to go through such an ordeal at such a young age. However, it's inspiring that she managed to move past it. One would hope that the sentiments she shared on the podcast will serve as an inspiration for those dealing with eating disorders or body image challenges.
Those who want to see Christina Applegate's work on Married…With Children can stream the show with a Hulu subscription. Also, stay up to date on more recent shows using the 2024 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.