Claim To Fame Contestant Who Had An Epic Meltdown After Elimination In Season 2 Premiere Admits She 'Overreacted'

Spoiler alert! The following story contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Claim to Fame, which aired June 26. Proceed with caution.

Claim to Fame’s second season got off to an impressive start, with the niece of a two-time Oscar winner being revealed following a high-stakes talent show. But while the identity of Carly Reeves’ uncle was easy enough for the other celebrity relatives to figure out , nobody could have expected her reaction to being the first person eliminated in a guess-off. Reeves tore through the house in a rage, as she packed her bags, and following Monday’s premiere, she spoke out about her jaw-dropping exit, admitting that she “overreacted,” while explaining that she’s a “very dramatic person.”

The drama must run in the family, as it didn’t take long for Carly Reeves’ housemates to figure out that her uncle was none other than Tom Hanks. The Clue Wall didn't do her any favors, as she immediately realized it contained several pretty obvious Hanks-related items — most notably a park bench like the one in Forrest Gump . She definitely brought that up as she stormed into the house to pack her bags, screaming:

His freaking clues were so freaking obvious! Freaking bench? It’s the freaking poster of freaking Forrest Gump, are you kidding me? Why a bench? Why a bench? There’s literally no reference to benches in any other movie. Even Gabriel found that out, he’s not even, like, smart. I didn’t even get to do any challenges! I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time!

The other contestants were in shock, as they could apparently hear her screaming all the way from outside the house, and Carly Reeves admitted to EW in the aftermath of the season premiere that she overreacted. Tom Hanks niece explained:

Yeah, I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person. I was really angry that I didn't get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants. I mean, there was no one to be angry at. I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness. I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That's just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.

Her emotions clearly got the best of her, especially since she was caught off guard. Carly Reeves thought she’d done enough misdirection with the clues to throw people off, and she even offered up her theories on other players, hoping the good will would keep her out of the guess-off. It did not, and you can see exactly what went down in this video:

This has to be one of the best tantrums in reality tv history, right?! #ClaimtoFame making it into the books tonight! pic.twitter.com/afzN6L7hNjJune 27, 2023 See more