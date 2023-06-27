Claim To Fame Contestant Who Had An Epic Meltdown After Elimination In Season 2 Premiere Admits She 'Overreacted'
The drama is in her blood!
Spoiler alert! The following story contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Claim to Fame, which aired June 26. Proceed with caution.
Claim to Fame’s second season got off to an impressive start, with the niece of a two-time Oscar winner being revealed following a high-stakes talent show. But while the identity of Carly Reeves’ uncle was easy enough for the other celebrity relatives to figure out, nobody could have expected her reaction to being the first person eliminated in a guess-off. Reeves tore through the house in a rage, as she packed her bags, and following Monday’s premiere, she spoke out about her jaw-dropping exit, admitting that she “overreacted,” while explaining that she’s a “very dramatic person.”
The drama must run in the family, as it didn’t take long for Carly Reeves’ housemates to figure out that her uncle was none other than Tom Hanks. The Clue Wall didn't do her any favors, as she immediately realized it contained several pretty obvious Hanks-related items — most notably a park bench like the one in Forrest Gump. She definitely brought that up as she stormed into the house to pack her bags, screaming:
The other contestants were in shock, as they could apparently hear her screaming all the way from outside the house, and Carly Reeves admitted to EW in the aftermath of the season premiere that she overreacted. Tom Hanks niece explained:
Her emotions clearly got the best of her, especially since she was caught off guard. Carly Reeves thought she’d done enough misdirection with the clues to throw people off, and she even offered up her theories on other players, hoping the good will would keep her out of the guess-off. It did not, and you can see exactly what went down in this video:
This has to be one of the best tantrums in reality tv history, right?! #ClaimtoFame making it into the books tonight! pic.twitter.com/afzN6L7hNjJune 27, 2023
It was certainly a wild start to Claim to Fame’s second season, and if that was any indication of what viewers are in for, it’s going to quite the dramatic ride. New episodes air at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC, and available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription. Also be sure to check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres are headed our way soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey