Kylie Kelce Opened Up About Which Of Donna Kelce's Attributes Could Work Against Her On The Traitors, Then Fully Realized It Could Be Her Greatest Strength

Another season of The Traitors is headed for the 2025 TV schedule, as the Season 4 cast of the popular Peacock reality competition has been revealed. There are some surprises (and one controversial choice), but many agree that Donna Kelce is also a pretty intriguing contestant, including Kylie Kelce. The football mom’s daughter-in-law shared her thoughts and broke down one thing that could either work against Donna in the castle or be her biggest strength.

Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, opened up about her mother-in-law joining the game of “murder” and deception, and despite never watching a full season of The Traitors, there’s no question that she’ll be tuning in to see how Donna Kelce fares. Kylie did seem worried about one aspect when she discussed it on her podcast Not Gonna Lie, but she quickly realized that potential weakness could actually be her strength. In her words:

Donna Kelce, my mother-in-law, is on this coming season of The Traitors. Have I watched Traitors? Not a whole season. Am I excited to watch Donna? 1,000%. I'm gonna cheer her on until the end of time. I'm not gonna lie though, her innocence and honesty is working against her…or for her. Oh, if she's a Faithful maybe it works for her. We're all on the edge of our seat, I'm excited. Come on, Donna. Win it!

It sounds like Kylie Kelce is worried about Donna if she’s chosen to be a Traitor. Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom may not be able to lie to the other celebs in Alan Cumming’s castle, which could lead to an early banishment. However, if she’s chosen as a Faithful, those traits could absolutely work in her favor, according to the mother of Donna’s four granddaughters.

I honestly can’t see Donna Kelce as a Traitor, but would that be such an off-the-wall choice that she’ll automatically draw suspicion? I tend to think she’ll be quieter than the other cast members around her and probably be able to lay relatively low either way, at least at first, and her maternal nature will probably be an asset in the castle. (She raised Jason and Travis Kelce after all; you think this woman doesn’t have a military-grade bullshit meter?)

Dylan Efron, a breakout star from The Traitors Season 3 (he’s not just Zac’s little brother anymore), shared his thoughts on the new cast, and he’s excited to see another famous family member carry the torch on the show (available to stream with a Peacock subscription). He also thinks the reality TV stars would be fools to banish or murder Donna Kelce, thus losing the chance to possibly meet Taylor Swift someday.

That’s not a bad line of thinking, but either way, I love hearing how much support she’s got from Kylie Kelce. Donna previously had roles in two Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024. I can’t wait to see how this new venture goes for her — and whether she’ll be a Faithful or a Traitor. The premiere date for Season 4 hasn’t been announced yet, so stay tuned!