Kylie Kelce Opened Up About Which Of Donna Kelce's Attributes Could Work Against Her On The Traitors, Then Fully Realized It Could Be Her Greatest Strength
Will she be a Faithful or a Traitor?
Another season of The Traitors is headed for the 2025 TV schedule, as the Season 4 cast of the popular Peacock reality competition has been revealed. There are some surprises (and one controversial choice), but many agree that Donna Kelce is also a pretty intriguing contestant, including Kylie Kelce. The football mom’s daughter-in-law shared her thoughts and broke down one thing that could either work against Donna in the castle or be her biggest strength.
Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, opened up about her mother-in-law joining the game of “murder” and deception, and despite never watching a full season of The Traitors, there’s no question that she’ll be tuning in to see how Donna Kelce fares. Kylie did seem worried about one aspect when she discussed it on her podcast Not Gonna Lie, but she quickly realized that potential weakness could actually be her strength. In her words:
It sounds like Kylie Kelce is worried about Donna if she’s chosen to be a Traitor. Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom may not be able to lie to the other celebs in Alan Cumming’s castle, which could lead to an early banishment. However, if she’s chosen as a Faithful, those traits could absolutely work in her favor, according to the mother of Donna’s four granddaughters.
I honestly can’t see Donna Kelce as a Traitor, but would that be such an off-the-wall choice that she’ll automatically draw suspicion? I tend to think she’ll be quieter than the other cast members around her and probably be able to lay relatively low either way, at least at first, and her maternal nature will probably be an asset in the castle. (She raised Jason and Travis Kelce after all; you think this woman doesn’t have a military-grade bullshit meter?)
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Tune into Peacock originals like The Traitors, as well as the latest hits from NBC and Bravo by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
Dylan Efron, a breakout star from The Traitors Season 3 (he’s not just Zac’s little brother anymore), shared his thoughts on the new cast, and he’s excited to see another famous family member carry the torch on the show (available to stream with a Peacock subscription). He also thinks the reality TV stars would be fools to banish or murder Donna Kelce, thus losing the chance to possibly meet Taylor Swift someday.
That’s not a bad line of thinking, but either way, I love hearing how much support she’s got from Kylie Kelce. Donna previously had roles in two Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024. I can’t wait to see how this new venture goes for her — and whether she’ll be a Faithful or a Traitor. The premiere date for Season 4 hasn’t been announced yet, so stay tuned!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.