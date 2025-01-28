CNN Is Losing A Key Player, And It Sounds Like Time Slot Issues Are To Blame

As the media landscape continues to change, so has CNN. The political news network has made major talent changes over the last several years and even a CEO shakeup. Now, it would seem that the company is losing yet another key player in longtime broadcaster Jim Acosta, who’s publicly spoken out on his decision to step away. A formal reason for Acosta’s departure from the media giant has not been shared, as of this writing, though it seems that shifting time slots (likely related to the fluctuating ratings) may have factored into this.

Jim Acosta acknowledged his exit during his hour of Tuesday’s edition of CNN Newsroom. During his address, he reflected upon the work that he’s done with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned corporation. He also noted that the highlight of his tenure was the trip he took to Cuba with former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2016. Additionally, Acosta took the time to thank viewers for their support over the years:

I wanted to end today’s show by thanking all of the wonderful people who work behind the scenes at this network. You may have seen some reports about me and the show, and after giving all of this careful consideration and weighing an alternative time slot CNN offered me, I’ve decided to move on. I am grateful to CNN for the nearly 18 years I’ve spent here doing the news.



The former CBS News correspondent has been hosting the 10 a.m. hour of Newsroom on weekday mornings. However, as recently reported by TVLine, the aforementioned network confirmed that the slot would be taken over by the Wolf Blitzer-headed program The Situation Room. Blitzer’s show would be moving there from its longtime 6 p.m. ET timeslot. Despite that, the network previously noted that it was in “active discussions” to find a new spot for Jim Acosta amid the programming shift. Upon Acosta’s departure, the news corporation shared the following statement:

Jim has had a long, distinguished nearly 20-year career at CNN, with a track record of standing up to authority, for the first amendment and for our journalistic freedoms. We want to thank him for the dedication and commitment he’s brought to his reporting and wish him the very best in the future.

During his tenure at the news network, Jim Acosta held several different positions. Among them were national political correspondent and chief domestic correspondent and weekend anchor. He was also notably promoted to White House Correspondent in 2018 and, in that same year, his WH access was revoked after a verbal clash with U.S. President Donald Trump. CNN ultimately took legal action over that and a video circulated by the White House at the time, which the cable news entity claimed was doctored. The lawsuit was dropped after Acosta’s access was restored.

As mentioned, a few other notable pundits are no longer with the network but for reasons vastly different from the former American Morning host. 2021 saw the firing of Chris Cuomo, who was reported to have aided in the defense of his brother, ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, against sexual assault allegations. Chris later sued his former employers for millions over wrongful termination. Also, Don Lemon was fired from CNN after facing misconduct allegations, though Lemon believes he was let go for corporate reasons.

What lies ahead for Jim Acosta after his exit from CNN remains to be seen, but he hinted that his future plans will be revealed within the next several days. Right now, though, he still has to give his final broadcast, for which a date has yet to be announced.