GMA Reportedly Losing Anchors And Revamping Again After Failing To Course-Correct From T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Firing

Good Morning America has seen a number of changes over the past few years, with some personnel shifts coming in the aftermath of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ firings in early 2023. As of late, there have been a number of reports regarding the future of one GMA hour, though it was said that there was no cause for concern. Now, an insider alleges that some big changes are indeed coming down the pipeline. And, with that, a couple of anchors could be on their way out the door.

What’s Allegedly Going On With GMA3?

The third hour of Good Morning America, which is called GMA3: What You Need to Know, is allegedly about to undergo some major changes. A source tells Page Six that by “the end of the summer,” the telecast is going to look very different. That’s in large part because current hosts DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are purportedly set to be fired in the near future. Apparently, execs want to make these changes due to poor ratings for the show. As of this writing, the alleged firings have not been confirmed by the network, but a rep said this:

What we have said from the beginning is that we are unifying all day parts under the GMA umbrella and team and that includes seeing all members of the extended GMA family in the third hour. The third hour is a valued part of the GMA franchise.

(Image credit: ABC/Michael LeBrecht II)

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan were officially tapped to become the two hosts of the third hour in May 2023. Up to that point, both journalists served as correspondents and anchors for ABC News. Their tenures with the show have been somewhat less “eventful” than those of predecessors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. However, in May 2024, Morgan received attention after bike photos that showed off his bulge went viral. (The situation has since been dubbed “Bulge Gate” by some across the Internet).

As for who would replace the hosts, insiders allege that the alphabet network may seek to fill the gaps with some of its top-tier talent. That would include the likes of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan. While this isn't official, the rep also specified that Stephanopoulos, Strahan and Roberts would "continue to be featured" on the show.

What Happened With Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes And What Are They Up To Now?

In late 2020, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach began hosting GMA3 together and, in 2022, they became embroiled in a situation involving leaked vacation photos. Said pictures revealed the relationship between Robach and Holmes – who were both still married to Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively – at the time. ABC subsequently took them off the air and, by early 2023, they signed exit agreements with the network.

Since all of that went down the two former Good Morning America anchors, who are still romantically involved, have become podcast hosts. They co-host Amy & T.J. for iHeartRadio and, on the show, they’ve been candid about their love lives. In addition to saying that they were both separated at the time their relationship was divulged, they’ve talked about having their jobs “unfairly taken” from them.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ departures may not have been smooth but, in the years since, it’s been claimed that ABC News has had a hard time filling the void. With that, it’s reasonable to wonder if DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim’s tenures are truly almost over. Of course, the public at large won’t know for sure until official announcements are made on that front.