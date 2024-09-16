I Love That Colin Farrell Walked Out To The '60s Batman Theme At The Emmys, And That's Not All Fans Are Talking About

This year's Emmy wins weren't just limited to those who landed awards for shows that popped into the 2024 TV schedule, as Colin Farrell seemed to prove. As if hyping fans up for HBO's The Penguin wasn't enough, the actor was on hand at the event to award the honor for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, with a Batman reference welcoming him to the stage.

As opposed to the theme from Matt Reeves' The Batman or one of Christopher Nolan's films, the musicians played the classic 1960's Batman series theme as a winking honor, despite it being more synonymous with the late Adam West. While I wasn't the only viewer who loved the Gotham City appreciation, despite the timing issues, the Internet had plenty of other comments to make.

Audiences sharing their thoughts on X had no notes in terms of the introduction, and were happy to see the actor strutting his stuff on the big night sans Penguin's prosthetics.

The old Batman theme song playing Colin Farrell onto the stage was perfection 😘 #emmysSeptember 16, 2024

On any other night, I would not ask the question if Colin Farrell was bigger than Batman. Tonight, though, the internet made it clear they still love him as much as the day he first stepped on the scene, and Bats was looking like chopped liver in comparison.

The Sugar star's appeal spans across generations, or at least I can assume so given several posts shared about mothers telling their daughters about loving him. For example:

yes mom i get it. you love Colin Farrell. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/CesP3VZN2ISeptember 16, 2024

She may not be able to spell his name right, but the love is real. Others swooned specifically at the actor accessorizing, and he was at the Emmys looking like Michael Jordan times two at the Emmys with those stylish hoop earrings:

COLIN FARRELL HOOP EARRINGS pic.twitter.com/Jw8ksLkvWjSeptember 16, 2024

The Emmys are a big night for stars to dress up, and not just celebs like Quinta Brunson, who slayed on the red carpet. It's good to see wearing a classic tux with just a bit of jewelry is still in style, assuming you have the timeless look and charm of one Colin Farrell. Some viewers were so satisfied they called it a night pretty early right after seeing him:

colin farrell seen!!! that’s enough emmys for me 😌September 16, 2024

I believe some people turn off the award show immediately after seeing Colin Farrell, especially after seeing one of the more popular posts that were liked during his appearance. I'm assuming there weren't many people who saw The Banshees of Inisherin or were confused by the ending and most of the movie because how do people routinely forget this factoid?

My yearly reminder that Colin FarrellIs actually Irish. #EmmyAwardsSeptember 16, 2024

Yes, Colin Farrell is Irish and, at 48 years old, still beloved by people around the United States who unwittingly assumed he was from here. Those more interested in his acting than his looks will appreciate The Penguin, as the makeup and heavy prosthetics make him look like an entirely different person. For those less concerned about that part of it, CinemaBlend's Nick Venable has seen the series early and may even like Colin Farrell's take on the villain more than Robert Pattinson's Batman.

Continue to stay with CinemaBlend as the Emmys continue for more stand out moments of the night, and of course, catch the premiere of The Penguin Thursday, September 19th at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.