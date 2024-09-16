Even If Abbott Elementary Doesn’t Win Any Emmys, Quinta Brunson And The Cast Slayed In Award-Worthy Looks On The Red Carpet

The biggest names in television were honored on Sunday night at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. All of the 2024 Emmy nominees and winners already put in all the hard work they needed to on the screen, but that didn’t stop them from slaying on the red carpet. The cast of Abbott Elementary in particular traded in their slacks and button-downs for some truly impressive looks, and I certainly didn’t have teachers who looked like this growing up.

Abbott Elementary’s cast and crew were jazzed to score nine nods at the 2024 Emmys after winning three in 2022 and another in 2023, picking up nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress, as well as some in the creative categories. Regardless of how it all played out, there were no losers on this night — at least not in the celebrity fashion department, and series creator and star Quinta Brunson led the way in a drop-dead gorgeous black gown.

(Image credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Janine Teagues portrayer was the very definition of sleek in a strapless black Georges Chakra FW24, perfectly complemented by her slicked-back hair. The shiny number flared dramatically at the knee, and she accessorized the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, per People .

Tyler James Williams, who plays Quinta Brunson’s potential love interest on Abbott Elementary — already considered one of the best sitcoms of all time — definitely looked dapper enough to be in Janine’s league. The actor wore a buttoned-up black vest with no shirt underneath, which allowed the big guns to come out. A gold brooch shined at the top of the vest, providing a pop along with his bracelets and several rings.

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, aka Barbara Howard, was looking youthful as always, joining Quinta Brunson in classic black, which — like Tyler James Williams’ outfit — featured a gold accoutrement at the neck of her halter top.

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The dress was custom Versace, and she complemented the look with Cartier jewelry.

Never to be outdone was Janelle James, whose red gown was every bit as loud and lovely as the elementary school’s principal that she portrays in Ava Coleman. She looked like a rose in layers of bright red that gathered at one shoulder and featured a slit that went stopped just above her knee.

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Some of Abbott Elementary ’s cast and crew may not have been thrilled to have to compete with The Bear in the comedy categories, but there was nothing but good vibes and good looks at the Primetime Emmys.