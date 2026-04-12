Colman Domingo's Touching Speech To Close SNL Didn't Go As Planned, At Least Not Initially

Saturday Night Live Season 51’s latest host was Colman Domingo, and the Oscar-nominated actor more than delivered during his debut on the show. Domingo not only brought his eclectic sense of humor to the proceedings but also exuded his signature sense of style, which probably shouldn’t have been surprising. What did seem to be a bit shocking to viewers, though, was the end of the episode. Domingo gave a sentimental speech to close out the broadcast, but that (initially) didn’t go as planned.

Domingo appeared on the latest episode of SNL (amid the 2026 TV schedule) alongside musical guest Anitta and, as customary, both stood alongside the cast during the night’s goodbyes. After receiving some sweet applause from the audience during that last portion of the show, Domingo said, “Tonight is for all the little boys in the inner cities…” before the show’s feed timed out. From the outside looking in, it appears the broadcast ran out of time, which admittedly can happen based on programming scenarios.

Still, it’s fair to say that all didn’t exactly work out as planned, and it’s honestly too bad that his speech wasn’t heard by viewers across the country in real time. Apparently, the same was also true for those who tuned into the episode with a Peacock subscription. On that note, several fans took to X to share their reactions to the feed cutting out, and they seemed surprised:

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Wait wait, am I the only one that NBC cut off Colman Domingo's closing monologue on [SNL]? Did my stream glitch out or something? - @MsLyraHale

- @MsLyraHale Hm. I don't know how this played out everywhere else, but Colman Domingo's closing speech was abruptly cut on ‘inner cities—’ It literally went from that, mid-sentence, to commercials. - @simbernardo

- @simbernardo My broadcast of SNL ended with Colman Domingo saying ‘Tonight is for all the little boys in inner cities, all-’ before NBC cut off his good night. - @nick_field90

- @nick_field90 I can’t believe that they cut off Colman! - @ArkingKyle

Following all of that confusion, though, there was some good news. SNL did indeed record Domingo’s speech in its entirety and posted it to X for fans to see. The actor’s sentiments, which can be seen in the post below, are actually even sweeter than I could’ve imagined:

Thank you, Colman Domingo and Anitta!!Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/OKcUSeYAMxApril 12, 2026

Now, that’s just too sweet. As can be seen above, Domingo – who grew up in the inner city himself – said the episode was also dedicated to young Brazilian girls, which was a reference to Anitta’s heritage. I also loved the Euphoria alum’s thoughts on people coming together in a single place to laugh and show affection for one another. That's certainly a sweet message and one that I take to heart.

Colman Domingo is honestly becoming one of my favorite actors and not just because of his talent, which has earned him some serious awards distinctions. He also exudes a regal vibe paired with an easygoing demeanor. At the same time, though, he also has a vivacious energy, and that was on display when he led a dance party during an Oscars ad break over a year ago. In short, Domingo seems to be a one-of-a-kind character both on and off camera.

At present, Domingo is booked and busy and, as of late, he’s been promoting his latest film, Michael, in which he plays Joe Jackson. Domingo will also appear in Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, and it’s a film he seems hyped about. Amid all of the actor’s continued success, though, I just hope he finds the time to return to SNL at some point (and also continues to spotlight those kids aspiring to enter the arts).