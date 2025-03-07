Colman Domingo Absolutely Led A Dance Party During An Oscars Ad Break, And I Am Delighted To Inform You There's Video

News
By
published

Colman Domingo busts some moves at the Oscars!

Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
(Image credit: A24)

The Oscars can easily make anyone want to hold their breath to see which of your favorite 2025 Oscar nominees go home with trophies. At the same time, the Academy Awards can still provide fun and put some pep in your step. Colman Domingo sure got the party going, motivating attendees to do a little dancing, and there’s a delightful video to show you.

At the 97th Academy Awards, there were a lot of memorable musical moments shown onscreen. Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performed “Defying Gravity,” a well-played James Bond musical tribute, and even host Conan O’Brien had a fun musical opener. But there was apparently a dance party orchestrated by Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo during the Oscars ad break. I’m delighted to report that @cineatomy posted an Instagram video that came from DiscussingFilm of the momentous moment that’s making me want to dance, too:

A post shared by cineatomy (@cineatomy)

A photo posted by on

Dancing to the tune of Maze & Frankie Beverly’s “Before I Let Go” during the commercial break, Colman Domingo was getting the party started! With a bubbly drink in hand and getting those hips moving, he was definitely livening up the Oscars joint. You can even see in the audience Cynthia Erivo feeling the party vibe. If only we got to see fun moments like this happen during the show’s breaks instead of ads, right?

Seeing Colman Domingo taking the lead and bringing out the music to his fellow Oscar attendees reminds me of his Oscar-nominated role in Sing Sing. Considered one of the best movies of 2024, the Euphoria actor plays Divine G, who, while incarcerated, decides to recruit new members to participate in a correctional facility theater production he wrote and performs in. Much like his character, Domingo has the natural power of bringing everyone together through performance and common joy.

Colman Domingo has every right to celebrate among his Oscar chums. After Rustin, his memorable performance in Sing Sing is the second time the American actor has been nominated for an Oscar. Sure, Domingo still hasn’t come home with golden statuettes this year. But like Denzel Washington told the Primetime Emmy winner about handling awards season, the true reward is not about the awards but “the reward of doing good work.” I’d say Domingo did great work in his movie performances and bringing everyone together during the commercial break.

There’s nothing like watching a delightful video of Colman Domingo livening up the Oscars during a commercial break with a dance party. It’s fun moments like these that remind us that the Academy Awards may be a serious time for finding out which movies, stars, and crew will gain awards, but we can all still have a little enjoyment in the process.

You can watch the entire 97th Academy Awards on your Hulu subscription. Don’t forget to check out Colman Domingo’s Oscar-nominated performance in Sing Sing, coming to your Max subscription on March 21st.

TOPICS
Carly Levy
Carly Levy
Entertainment Writer

Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Milla Jovovich in the middle

The Resident Evil Reboot Is Happening A Lot Sooner Than I Thought, But There's A Specific Mistake I Hope It Doesn't Repeat From The Previous Movies
Michael Fassbender leans in front of the London skyline while wearing sunglasses and a suit in Black Bag.

Black Bag Review: I’ve Fallen Hard For Steven Soderbergh’s Sexy And Surprisingly Fun Play On The Spy Game
Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

7 Actors Who Could Play The Live-Action Miles Morales In The MCU
See more latest
Most Popular
Milla Jovovich in the middle
The Resident Evil Reboot Is Happening A Lot Sooner Than I Thought, But There's A Specific Mistake I Hope It Doesn't Repeat From The Previous Movies
Daisy Ridley as Rey
Daisy Ridley Reveals Concern About Star Wars Return As Rey, And She’s Got A Point
Walton Goggins gestures passionately while he talks in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.
Walton Goggins Admits He Had ‘A D–k Double’ In The Righteous Gemstones, But I’m As Baffled As Jimmy Kimmel About The Casting Process
Scarlet Witch before killing the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2
Avengers: Doomsday Theory Claims Scarlet Witch May Be The Key To Doctor Doom’s Plot
Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt in The Electric State
Chris Pratt Schooled Millie Bobby Brown On What It Was Like To Take A Polaroid 'Selfie' In The Nineties, And The Gen Xer In Me Feels So Old
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes wearing tuxedo at gala in Thunderbolts*
Why We Should Stop Comparing Thunderbolts* To The Suicide Squad, According To Sebastian Stan
Carrie Underwood for American Idol.
I'm Loving This Sweet Memento Carrie Underwood Kept From Her First American Idol Run
People posing in the NBA lounge
I Watched An NBA Game With My Meta Quest 3, And There Are 3 Things I Loved And 1 I Didn't
Beast Boy meeting voice actor Greg Cipes in Teen Titans Go!
Teen Titans And TMNT Voice Actor Greg Cipes Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis By Channeling One Of His Beloved Characters
Alan Rickman and Maggie Smith looking shocked in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince
It's All Happening: The Harry Potter Series Has Frontrunners For Snape And McGonagall, And I Could Not Be More Excited