Colman Domingo Absolutely Led A Dance Party During An Oscars Ad Break, And I Am Delighted To Inform You There's Video

The Oscars can easily make anyone want to hold their breath to see which of your favorite 2025 Oscar nominees go home with trophies. At the same time, the Academy Awards can still provide fun and put some pep in your step. Colman Domingo sure got the party going, motivating attendees to do a little dancing, and there’s a delightful video to show you.

At the 97th Academy Awards, there were a lot of memorable musical moments shown onscreen. Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performed “Defying Gravity,” a well-played James Bond musical tribute , and even host Conan O’Brien had a fun musical opener . But there was apparently a dance party orchestrated by Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo during the Oscars ad break. I’m delighted to report that @cineatomy posted an Instagram video that came from DiscussingFilm of the momentous moment that’s making me want to dance, too:

Dancing to the tune of Maze & Frankie Beverly’s “Before I Let Go” during the commercial break, Colman Domingo was getting the party started! With a bubbly drink in hand and getting those hips moving, he was definitely livening up the Oscars joint. You can even see in the audience Cynthia Erivo feeling the party vibe. If only we got to see fun moments like this happen during the show’s breaks instead of ads, right?

Seeing Colman Domingo taking the lead and bringing out the music to his fellow Oscar attendees reminds me of his Oscar-nominated role in Sing Sing. Considered one of the best movies of 2024 , the Euphoria actor plays Divine G, who, while incarcerated, decides to recruit new members to participate in a correctional facility theater production he wrote and performs in. Much like his character, Domingo has the natural power of bringing everyone together through performance and common joy.

Colman Domingo has every right to celebrate among his Oscar chums. After Rustin, his memorable performance in Sing Sing is the second time the American actor has been nominated for an Oscar. Sure, Domingo still hasn’t come home with golden statuettes this year. But like Denzel Washington told the Primetime Emmy winner about handling awards season , the true reward is not about the awards but “the reward of doing good work.” I’d say Domingo did great work in his movie performances and bringing everyone together during the commercial break.

There’s nothing like watching a delightful video of Colman Domingo livening up the Oscars during a commercial break with a dance party. It’s fun moments like these that remind us that the Academy Awards may be a serious time for finding out which movies, stars, and crew will gain awards, but we can all still have a little enjoyment in the process.

You can watch the entire 97th Academy Awards on your Hulu subscription . Don’t forget to check out Colman Domingo’s Oscar-nominated performance in Sing Sing, coming to your Max subscription on March 21st.