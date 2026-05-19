Amidst Elsie Hewitt Split, Pete Davidson’s Neighbors Love How He Handled Fame (And Bringing Around Kim Kardashian)
Here's what his former neighbors had to say.
Pete Davidson's former neighbor is praising him in light of the recent drama tied to his co-parenting relationship with Elsie Hewitt. As recent months have highlighted the couple's troubles and recent comments from Hewitt portray him as an absent father to their shared child, neighbor Christopher Campbell recalled how kind the comedian was.
Campbell was a former neighbor of Davidson when he lived in a luxury condominium on Staten Island, and characterized the actor as the "perfect" person to live near to SILive.com. As we wait for more appearances by Davidson on the 2026 TV schedule and beyond, Campbell spoke to his overall kindness as a person:
Christopher Campbell was a neighbor of Pete Davidson for many years, and even talked about the time a resident's daughter rang his doorbell early in the morning. Campbell offered to talk to the girl's mother, but Davidson declined, saying the girl would eventually realize he's "just Pete" and not some mythical figure.
Of course, "just Pete" is still the guy who dated Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and frequently rubs shoulders with many big names in Hollywood. Those names would frequent the building when he lived there, but Campbell said Davidson was considerate and found ways to minimize the disturbance to other residents.
This may not speak to Pete Davidson as a father, or his relationship with Elsie Hewitt, but it does show a level of thoughtfulness and understanding that's consistently been highlighted throughout his career. Davidson has talked in the past about wanting to be known as more than the "celebrity who dates other celebrities," and while I'd admit he's still having trouble escaping that image, it seems he has at least one person willing to say the celebrity status hasn't gone to his head.
As for other fun details about his time there, Campbell shared that Pete Davidson donated an air hockey table to the building during his stint there, and that it still gets plenty of use four years later. While he no longer lives in the building, it seems the community appreciates his time there and doesn't have any wild stories to share (at least publicly) about his residence.
Hewitt recently went viral for writing that she's raising their daughter, named Scottie as a tribute to Davidson's late father and where she was conceived, on her own. A source told E! News that Pete Davidson is both physically present and financially supporting his daughter and Hewitt at the moment. It's an ongoing saga between the two exes, and this may not be the last of the drama between the two as they try to navigate co-parenting while moving on in their lives separately.
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Hopefully, the rumor mill gets less messy between these two as they work through their issues. CinemaBlend will, in the meantime, keep an eye out for what's next for both, and any other things that may surface regarding their relationship and daughter.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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