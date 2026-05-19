Get Fallout's MEGA Set On Sale While You Wait For Season 3

Fallout Season 3 is already confirmed, and on the way, and while it may be a while before we see more of Walton Goggins' Ghoul or Ella Purnell's Lucy, fans can fill their cup in other ways. MEGA has a cool Red Rocket gas station set, and Target is offering it up for a solid discount.

Normally, the MEGA Fallout Red Rocket would retail at $65.99, but it's currently on sale at $47.99. That's quite a bargain for this 824-piece set that also features a Vault Dweller, power armor, and the iconic German Shepherd Dogmeat. Take a look:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Target) (Image credit: Target) (Image credit: Target) (Image credit: Target) (Image credit: Target)

The location is a fixture in the Fallout games, but only seen briefly in the series. Those with a Prime subscription can find it by checking out "The Radio," as it's where Thaddeus ends up abandoning the dog. Later, Ghoul comes by and frees him, and ends up taking on the creature as his companion.

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It's funny to see a show like Fallout, which can be pretty violent, paired with MEGA, which can be pretty kid-friendly. And while I know LEGO fans can be pretty brand loyal and would sooner stick with Titanic sets and other stuff that falls under its umbrella.

MEGA tends to be known for its giant building blocks for toddlers, but has released more mature sets in recent years centered on iconic video game franchises like Halo, Pokémon, and, of course, Fallout. They don't have a license to some of the impressive Star Wars sets LEGO has, but I enjoy the stuff they have released.

All this to say, I'm picking this setup to keep myself distracted while I think of all the great stuff that is planned for Season 3. So far, it's being said we're going to see a more bustling New Vegas, now that the NCR has moved in and likely brought the Deathclaw problem to an end.

Unfortunately, the trouble only starts there, as Caesar's Legion has reunited under a new leader and will begin terrorizing the region again, and looking to gain power through extreme violence. Lucy and Maximus will have their hands full holding them off, and may find an unexpected ally in Mr. House.

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Then there's Ghoul, who is headed off on his own to find his wife in Colorado. I'm eager to see how that story plays out, especially since that area hasn't gotten much attention in the games. I'm sure some exciting surprises are waiting for fans, and some things that may even tell gamers what to expect for the next Fallout entry.

Fallout Season 3 is on the way to Prime Video, and the previous two seasons are available to stream right now. Check out the latest episodes, and be sure to take a look at this amazing set and pick it up if you're a fan!