One Conversation Christina Hall Always Has To Have With Her Kids Thanks To Her Christina On The Coast And Real Estate Career

It’s no secret that HGTV has helped to make stars out of an impressive number of home renovation experts and designers over the years, and one of the most enduring has turned out to be Christina Hall . Even though the series that got everything started for her, Flip or Flop , ended in 2022 after a decade on the air, she’s nothing if not enterprising, and already had another show at the network and one in the works. Now, she’s revealed the conversation she always has to have with her kids because of Christina on the Coast and her real estate career.

What’s The Conversation Christina Hall Always Has To Have With Her Kids Because Of Her Real Estate Job?

Along with the aforementioned series that sees Hall help clients turn their dated spaces into fresh, modern emblems of Southern California style, she also had a new spinoff which debuted in early 2023, Christina in the Country . That show followed the design star as she, her three kids, and her real estate agent husband, Josh Hall, set up another family home on a farm in Tennessee, which they largely use as a vacation property. She’s also basically still the face of flipping homes, and when speaking with E! News recently, she revealed that her real estate work has led her to have one conversation with her kids again and again, as she tells it:

We're in the real estate industry. We make money when we sell houses. …then all of a sudden it's like, we get an off-market buyer and it's very hard to pass up that profit. So then I have to sit down with the kids and be like, 'Hey guys, I know we don't want to move again, but is anyone else in favor of us finding different opportunities?'

It probably seems a bit odd to some to try and convince kids that moving is about “finding different opportunities,” but it definitely tracks for someone like Hall. One of the things she does instinctively is renovate and redesign every home she buys, probably especially when she buys to live in it with her growing family. Apparently, they’ve been known to make a move and remodel the house to their liking with no particular intent on selling it, only for interested parties to then make offers which could be incredibly lucrative.

As she noted, that would be hard to pass up, and with any sale she makes because of her attention to detail in a redesign, it’s not just an opportunity because of the profit, but another feather in her renovation expert cap which she can use to prove that she knows what she’s doing.