Ahead Of Selling, Flip Or Flop's Christina Hall Showed Off Her Home And The Views Are Stunning

It’s new year, new vibes for Christina Hall (formerly Haack). The TV personality made the huge decision to end Flip or Flop, after ten seasons of house renovations with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. In the interim, she has also quietly gotten married to her realtor fiancé, Josh Hall, who she took up dating in the months following her divorce from Ant Anstead in 2020. Now, Hall reveals that she’s selling her home, too! She's showed off the property as of late and, wow, the views are really stunning.

The 38-year-old mother of three shared on her Instagram, in fact, that she has been redesigning her house in Dana Point, California for some time. The accompanying clip in the post shows all the fixins’ that their Flip or Flop clients (and fans) used to love to see as well: exposed beams, open floor plan, marble countertops, the works. However, Christina Hall and her family won’t be enjoying the fruits of their labor for much longer because she added that they are “moving soon.” Check out the jaw-dropping location here:

Seriously, where can I sign for the deed? Because any place that has panoramic ocean views is my kind of joint! It’s flabbergasting that the star would ever want to give up such a beautiful home herself. But the HGTV alum did imply in the caption that she and Josh Hall are looking to make their next home their own – presuming that this one somehow wasn’t doing the trick.

A representative for Christina Hall confirmed to People that the 5-bedroom house has indeed been sold already. But apparently, the former Flip or Flop headliner will still be staying in Orange County for the foreseeable future, while also using her Nashville property as necessary. Per the outlet, the rooms with all the views supposedly sold for a whopping $11.5 million, which brings in a tidy return of $1.2 million for Hall, who bought it in 2021 for $10.3 million. HGTV viewers would be so proud.

Her physical address and legal name aren’t the only things changing, either. The reality star is also branching out in her work life. She shared in March that she (along with the new hubby) started up a production company of her own, which will be co-producing future seasons of Christina on the Coast and introduce new shows as well (such as her next spinoff called Christina in the Country).

Meanwhile, Christina Hall’s ex, Tarek El Moussa, has likewise been busy with personal matters. He married Heather Rae Young, in a ceremony filmed for TV, last October, and the two have since been very candid about their efforts to get pregnant one day. El Moussa and their nuptials appeared prominently, as a matter of fact, in the fifth season of his new wife’s reality series, Selling Sunset, on Netflix.

So, if it wasn’t clear already, everyone is turning over a new leaf with the conclusion of Flip or Flop. As for myself, after seeing Christina Hall's fabulous former abode, I'm waiting patiently for someone to gift me my dream home by the beach.