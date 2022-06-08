After Selling Her Home With The Stunning Views, Flip Or Flop's Christina Hall Shows Off Her New Place

There’s been a flurry of activity in the life of Christina Hall since she and her ex Tarek El Moussa decided to end Flip or Flop’s reign on HGTV: some good, some not so good. While she quietly married for the third time to real estate agent Josh Hall and appears in total newlywed bliss about it, not long afterwards she shared that they were moving out of their stunning Dana Point, California home that had panoramic views of the Pacific Coast. The 38-year-old flipped it for $1.2 million when she sold it, of course, and is now showing off the family’s new place.

The only downside (at least in my mind) is that the new house in Newport doesn’t have those same jaw-dropping views of the ocean. In a video walk-through of the location on her Instagram, though, Christina Hall proved that views aren’t everything. According to the caption, Hall had manifested all of its finer points – from the massive open floor plan to the floor-to-ceiling glass window facades to the huge backyard swimming pool. See the digs here:

However, I do have some questions. Namely, what is a lone mermaid randomly doing in the pool? And what in the world is that metal contraption that is giving me hives just seeing kids playing underneath? Is it an exercise machine or some kind of car lift in the garage…?

I’m still not quite sure, but what I do know is that the new pad is pretty stunning in its own right. The Flip or Flop alum previously revealed that the old pad just wasn’t cutting it for them as a family anymore due to it lengthy 90-minute round trip distance from their friends, schools and businesses. She also shared at the time that the new home is their “long term family home,” so presumably, they won’t be moving again anytime soon.

It all seemingly works out swell, too, where co-parenting is concerned. Christina Hall’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his new wife Heather Rae Young had in fact bought a house together at the end of 2021, also in Newport Beach. Of late, the couple have stated how hard they all work together to make things ideal for the kids in the situation.

Unfortunately, the co-parenting dynamic is not quite the same between Christina Hall and her other ex-husband, Ant Anstead, whom she officially divorced in 2021. Anstead had filed for sole custody of their 2-year-old son Jack in April, claiming that Hall was an unsafe parent who wasn’t present often, which prompted her new husband to speak out in her defense. The judge in the case had denied the petition anyway, and the exes have supposedly since been ordered to do a private mediation to settle things.

Hopefully, the new house promises less issues for all parties involved going forward. And in the meantime, I’ll just be over here dreaming of my future house (still by the beach).

New episodes for the fifth season of Christina on the Coast and its spinoff Christina in the Country are expected to air sometime in late 2022. All past seasons of Flip or Flop, though, are still available to watch with Discovery+ (via Amazon Prime subscription).