Could More Than One Dancing With The Stars Pro Leave Before Season 31?

Following Val Chmerkovskiy and influencer Olivia Jade’s shocking elimination ahead of the Season 30 semi-finals, the pro dancer shared that he was “probably” done with Dancing With the Stars. The Ukranian-American professional dancer has a massive history with the ABC series and has won the show twice. With that in mind, is it possible more pros could be leaving DWTS when it comes back for Season 31?

When Us Weekly caught up with Cheryl Burke during the Dancing with the Stars finale, the pro was asked about her own status on the series going into Season 31. Burke gave an answer that resembled more of shrug than a definite yes. In her words:

We’ll see. I don’t know; there’s no guarantee, obviously. But…You know, girl. Ask me six months from now!

Cheryl Burke added that Dancing with the Stars can be “very intense sometimes.” The pro dancers are on the job seven days a week when they are working with their celebrity partners to take home the top prize, and undergoing the same stresses season after season is a huge commitment. So with that being said, especially after Burke’s long stretch up into the finals, she was likely coming from a place of exhaustion as she spoke in the interview.

Cheryl Burke was paired this year with peloton instructor Cody Rigsby , who ended Season 30 with third place overall. They were beaten out by NBA shooting guard Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach. Second place was awarded to YouTube personality JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson. Burke and Rigsby’s last numbers together was a cha-cha-cha to “Free Your Mind” and freestyle to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 remixed with a Todrick Hall song.

(Image credit: ABC)

Cheryl Burke has been a part of 23 Dancing with the Stars seasons total. She started participating in Season 2 and didn’t take a break until after the 19th season in 2014. The pro dancer returned in 2016 for Season 23 and has taken a couple seasons off between then and the most recent season.

She won the top prize twice (on Season 2 and 3), second place twice (Season 8 and Season 13) and Season 30 marks her fourth time nabbing third place. It’s been an impressive run for Cheryl Burke, and whether she decides to take a breather or get back in the game, she has a massive legacy on Dancing with the Stars.