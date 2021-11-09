Dancing With The Stars' Latest Elimination Leaves A Couple Who Fans Can't Believe Made It This Far

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 episode “Janet Jackson Night.” Read at your own risk!

Dancing with the Stars delivered one of its best nights yet with an episode dedicated to the music and legacy of Janet Jackson , which served as a fitting soundtrack for an especially dramatic night of the ABC series. Two couples were eliminated in order to solidify Season 30’s semifinals, and, as usual, there was controversy. This is especially true in the case of Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke, who some fans still can’t believe made it this far.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are officially in the semifinals, but at the cost of two couples that were sent home: Olivia Jade & Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater. Both eliminated celebrity competitors consistently outperformed Rigsby and his partner all season, and yet they went home while Rigsby and Burke skated comfortably into the semifinals without so much as a bottom two ranking. It’s impressive but also unbelievable, and some Dancing with the Stars fans are having a hard time understanding it.

WHO THE FUCK IS VOTING FOR CODY AND WHY?! #dwtsNovember 9, 2021 See more

Of course, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke’s continued survival in the dance competition isn’t a complete mystery. The two clearly have the support of a solid chunk of the Dancing with the Stars audience, who have kept them in competition despite weeks away from the stage due to COVID-19 and low scores. The Peloton instructor definitely has some fans out there, and they seem adamant about advancing him to the show’s endgame.

Me laughing at everyone who is mad that Cody is staying when they should know the Peloton gang doesn’t play 😂 #dwts pic.twitter.com/13OF3R908TNovember 9, 2021 See more

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach also made the semifinal, and in fairness, had a lower average than Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen. That aside, Shumpert’s average performances are only 0.1 lower overall than Cody Rigsby’s, and Shumpert has survived with consistently riveting performances and scored a 40/40 not that long ago . Rigsby only got within striking distance of a perfect score in his latest performance, which netted him a 38/40.

How the hell did Cody and Cheryl make it? Cody has been 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 the entire time. #DWTSNovember 9, 2021 See more

Despite the stunned reactions from fans, Cody Rigsby will advance to the semifinals with Iman Shumpert, Suni Lee, Amanda Kloots, Melora Hardin, and JoJo Siwa. It’s not the first time a contestant that was more popular than highly-rated made it to this stage, but given the skill of the competition this season, it’s certainly jarring to see Rigsby in the mix. Having it announced on the night Olivia Jade finally went home definitely amplified reactions, I believe, because some fans just can’t believe it.

Cody should've went home awhile ago, so I have no clue why he's still there.Olivia may have controversy, but she was not a professional and was great at dancing! She should've made it to next week, if not the finals. #DWTSNovember 9, 2021 See more

Olivia Jade’s elimination was certainly tough to justify on paper, but she’s struggled to find votes from the Dancing with the Stars audience before. JoJo Siwa had the exact same problem recently, which could just confirm this is anyone’s season to win down the stretch. It may, possibly, even be Cody Rigsby’s season to win.

I am now convinced Cody is winning this season #dwtsNovember 9, 2021 See more

Honestly, I’m not sure what to believe after Dancing with the Stars’ chaotic voting as of late. If nothing else, I can legitimately say Season 30 is incredibly entertaining, in part because I have no idea who will be sent home week-to-week. That said, I’m beginning to wonder what it will take for fans to finally put Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke in the Bottom 2.