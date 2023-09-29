I’ve Been A Countdown To Christmas Fan For Years, And I’m Loving Lacey Chabert’s PSA Ahead Of Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Or rather, it’s almost the most wonderful time of the year. Lacey Chabert recently shared a fun video discussing how many days we are away from that glorious pause in the ho-ho humdrum of our lives known as Christmas. Because I am an avid Countdown To Christmas fan on Hallmark, I’m loving her fun reminder ahead of the upcoming Christmas movies schedule.

Just a few weeks before Hallmark's movies start coming down the pipeline, Lacey Chabert shared a cute post featuring The Rockettes kicking things up a notch (literally) for the holiday season. The Stories post she shared nodded at the fact Christmas is only a 100 days away, but the post -- which she shared a few days later -- came with her own PSA: We are now, in fact, closer to the 90-day mark when it comes to the holiday season. Take a look.

(Image credit: Lacey Chabert)

With Christmas rapidly approaching, suffice to say this also means it’s probably time to go ahead and get excited about the upcoming Hallmark schedule . The cabler announced both its OG channel and Movies and Mysteries would be putting out more than three dozen films in time for the holiday season. And while I was shocked to see this many Hallmark movies come together in the wake of the actors and WGA strikes, I'm happy they are coming and that new movies are right around the corner.

So, When Does The First Hallmark Christmas Movie Air?

In fact, we officially have less than a month before the network rolls out the red (and heck probably green too) carpet for its holiday lineup. The first flick that will air for the season is Checkin' It Twice, a new romance film starring When Calls The Heart favorite Kevin McGarry and Kim Matula. This one's for the sportsball fans, too, as it'll feature McGarry as a hockey player who gets shifted to a new town and falls for a real estate agent. It'll hit the schedule on October 20th.

While Lacey Chabert has been busy informing us there are (now less than) 90 days until Santa comes down chimneys all over the world, the real PSA here might actually be the fact that as far as fans intents and purposes go, the Christmas season actually starts in just a few weeks. I'm going to go ahead and declare that as a reason to pull out my scarves and buy some hot chocolate. (OK it's still 85 degrees outside where I'm at, but the holidays are an attitude, people.)

As part of this big impending schedule, fans of Lacey Chabert may already know she has two Hallmark holiday movies planned for 2023. One is a sequel to the successful Haul Out The Holly, while the other is A Merry Scottish Christmas opposite her Party of Five co-star Scott Wolf. So, her fans have double the reason to get excited about the big schedule of dates coming up.

Now, I just need to ponder: Is pre-Halloween too early to actually get my Christmas tree out? This year is shaping up to be a true test of my personal shame. But at least I'm not alone in this Christmas countdown!