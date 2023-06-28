Lacey Chabert's Hallmark Christmas Movie Just Got Announced, And It Looks Like She'll Be Reuniting With A Party Of Five Co-Star

It’s the most Magical time of the year. Or at least the second most, as Hallmark is about to kick off its Christmas in July celebrations. Meanwhile, productions for its upcoming Christmas movies slate are also in full swing and the latest announcement to come down the pipeline is about the face of the network, Lacey Chabert.

That’s right, coming on the heels of her The Dancing Detective reunion with Will Kemp, the actress is signing on with another former onscreen partner. Her 2023 holiday movie will feature none other than Scott Wolf, and if that name sounds familiar it’s because he played her brother a lifetime ago on Party of Five.

Take a look at their sweet reunion photo, below.

Special holiday treat delivery just for #Hallmarkies! Get ready for a special reunion between @IAmLaceyChabert and @scottwolf. They'll come back as a dazzling duo in the all new #AMerryScottishChristmas during #CountdownToChristmas. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/ICp2XV5AzvJune 28, 2023 See more

Back in the ‘90s Lacey Chabert was a pre-teen starring on the Fox drama series opposite Wolf, who played her older teen brother on the series. At the time, the actor was already in his twenties and playing much younger character on the series. (At the time, there was a whole thing when 24-year-old Wolf was tasked with kissing Jennifer Love Hewitt, who was only 16 at the time. )

In fact, Wolf was born in ‘68 and Chabert was born in ‘82, so their real life age gap is quite a bit apart. Still, now they are both grown adults over 40, an age gap in a Christmas movie should matter much less. I've always found it fascinating though when twenty-somethings are playing teens, so felt their shared Party of Five history was worth remarking on.

Meanwhile, Chabert is becoming one of the top dogs at Hallmark. The actress and mom of 1 has been able to film her more recently films for the cabler in a variety of exciting locations. For example, The Dancing Detective filmed in Malta . The six movies in the two Wedding Veil trilogies filmed in Greece and other exciting locations. Christmas at Castle Hart filmed in 2021 at Dromoland Castle in Newmarket-On-Fergus, County Clark. This latest film A Merry Scottish Christmas presumably filmed in Scotland, and if so she really has been jet-setting around.

I’m just saying, not all Hallmark films are getting the budget for this sort of globetrotting adventure. The majority of the network's movies typically film in Canada, due to tax breaks. It may also help that Canada happens to have more snow-oriented settings than the U.S., which would theoretically be helpful when one is filming a holiday movie; however it's also worth pointing out a whole slew of the Christmas movies film in the middle of the summer. (See Candace Cameron Bure's "hot" sweater post as evidence.)

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas has not announced any official premiere dates as of yet, but that should all change as the Crown network continues wrapping on its slate of fun and festive movies. We'll keep you posted every step of the way.