'It Felt Cruelly Ironic': Matilda Child Star Pens Tribute To Michelle Trachtenberg And Gets Candid About The Buffy Star Being Bullied In School

News
By published

Here's what went on behind the scenes.

Mara Wilson from Matilda and Michelle Trachtenberg in Harriet the Spy
(Image credit: Sony/Nickelodeon)

Celebrity deaths have a way of upsetting the public, especially when fans had grown up with certain famous people. Case in point: actress Michelle Trachtenberg's death is still being felt by her generations of fans. Information about the Buffy cast member are still trickling out, and Matilda actress Mara Wilson recently shared what their friendship was like, and how the late actress was bullied as a kid due to her fame.

In the weeks since her passing, tributes have been rolling in for Trachtenberg, who touched many lives thanks to her work in projects like Harriet The Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) and Gossip Girl. Former child actress Mara Wilson penned a lovely tribute to her late friend for Vulture, and revealed the pain that came with being a famous kid. She recalled one incident where Trachtenberg opened up about being bullied, offering:

‘Because they are to me,’ she said, tearing up. ‘They call me Harriet the Slut, Harriet the Bitch, Harriet the Bitchy Spy … and so much worse. They never stop.’ I had never seen Michelle cry before. I’d never seen her anything other than perfectly composed and confident. That’s what it was, I realized. That’s why they said she was ‘mean.’ Because they were mean to her first, then when she went on the defense, they called her a bitch.

Middle and High School is a difficult time for most of us, but I can't imagine all the negative attention that would come a child actor's way. Kids are already cruel, and Trachtenberg's notability seemingly only made her a target for more harassment. And per Wilson's assessment, she was called a "bitch" when sticking up for herself.

In her op-ed, Wilson went on to explain why child actors being targeted by their peers was so "cruelly ironic." In her words:

It wasn’t just that she was being bullied; it was that there wasn’t any way she could get them not to hate her. So much of being a child actor is about making everyone happy. It felt cruelly ironic to be so hated when our raison d’être was getting people to like us.

She's not wrong. One has to assume that the behavior she saw from others while being a child star is part of the reason why Mara Wilson ultimately decided to stop acting (although she did have a Broad City cameo in an episode inspired by Mrs. Doubtfire).

After Gossip Girl cast mates paid tribute to Trachtenberg, information about the late actress' health issues started being released to the public. Foul play was ultimately not suspected in her tragic passing, but that doesn't make her passing at just 39 years old any less tragic. The late actress was loved, including by fellow child stars like Wilson.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Alan Ritchson as Reacher looking to his right in Season 3 of Reacher.

I Am Totally Ready For Reacher Season 4, But I Also Have Questions About The Amazon Prime TV Show's Next Big Adventure
Kara Thrace standing near her own corpse and Viper wreckage on the first Earth in Battlestar Galactica

What Happened To Starbuck Was A Giant Part Of Battlestar Galactica's Final Season. Ron Moore Finally Opens Up About Why He Left The Ending So Open-Ended
Disney Plus and Hulu $2.99 deal banner

Is The Disney Plus Hulu Bundle $2.99 Deal Actually That Good? 3 Reasons It Might Not Be Worth It, And 1 Reason You Should Subscribe
See more latest
Most Popular
Disney Plus and Hulu $2.99 deal banner
Is The Disney Plus Hulu Bundle $2.99 Deal Actually That Good? 3 Reasons It Might Not Be Worth It, And 1 Reason You Should Subscribe
From left to right: Olivier Richters (Paulie) and Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) facing each other.
'What Kind Of Fun Is That?' Reacher's Alan Ritchson Just Got Real About Sparring With Another Big Guy In Season 3
Tony Stark telling Ebony Maw to get lost
Epic Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art Puts RDJ’s Title Character Face To Face With Iron Man Armor
Spock, Pike and Una on the Enterprise&#039;s bridge in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
I Think Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Giving Fans A Horror Episode After New Season 4 Update
A beaming Kristine Barnett (Ellen Pompeo) embraces her newly adopted daughter Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid) on a stage filled with pastel pink and blue balloons in Good American Family.
How To Watch Good American Family Online And Stream New Weekly Episodes Where You Are
From left to right: Helen Mirren looking angre in 1923 while holding a shall around her head and Harrison Ford leaning against a rock pillar while wearing a cowboy hat and looking forward in 1923.
See Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Reveal They Needed Literal Battery-Operated Underwear To Deal With Montana’s Frigid Cold In 1923: 'They Have The Longest Extension Cords'
Katie Cassidy&#039;s Earth-1 Laurel suited up as Black Canary in Arrowverse fight club
‘I’ve Always Been Given The Short End Of The Stick’: Arrow’s Katie Cassidy Reflects On Laurel Lance Being Killed Off And How She Came Back As Black Siren
Kara Thrace standing near her own corpse and Viper wreckage on the first Earth in Battlestar Galactica
What Happened To Starbuck Was A Giant Part Of Battlestar Galactica's Final Season. Ron Moore Finally Opens Up About Why He Left The Ending So Open-Ended
Cate Blanchett on a subway in Ocean&#039;s 8
George Clooney And Brad Pitt Are 'Cooking Up' Another Ocean's Movie, And I Had To Ask Cate Blanchett About Returning
Bowen Yang pictured singing into a microphone, next to a screaming Mikey Day standing in a living room, on SNL.
The Worst Thing About Bombing On SNL, According To Mikey Day And Bowen Yang, Who've Done It