'It Felt Cruelly Ironic': Matilda Child Star Pens Tribute To Michelle Trachtenberg And Gets Candid About The Buffy Star Being Bullied In School
Here's what went on behind the scenes.
Celebrity deaths have a way of upsetting the public, especially when fans had grown up with certain famous people. Case in point: actress Michelle Trachtenberg's death is still being felt by her generations of fans. Information about the Buffy cast member are still trickling out, and Matilda actress Mara Wilson recently shared what their friendship was like, and how the late actress was bullied as a kid due to her fame.
In the weeks since her passing, tributes have been rolling in for Trachtenberg, who touched many lives thanks to her work in projects like Harriet The Spy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) and Gossip Girl. Former child actress Mara Wilson penned a lovely tribute to her late friend for Vulture, and revealed the pain that came with being a famous kid. She recalled one incident where Trachtenberg opened up about being bullied, offering:
Middle and High School is a difficult time for most of us, but I can't imagine all the negative attention that would come a child actor's way. Kids are already cruel, and Trachtenberg's notability seemingly only made her a target for more harassment. And per Wilson's assessment, she was called a "bitch" when sticking up for herself.
In her op-ed, Wilson went on to explain why child actors being targeted by their peers was so "cruelly ironic." In her words:
She's not wrong. One has to assume that the behavior she saw from others while being a child star is part of the reason why Mara Wilson ultimately decided to stop acting (although she did have a Broad City cameo in an episode inspired by Mrs. Doubtfire).
After Gossip Girl cast mates paid tribute to Trachtenberg, information about the late actress' health issues started being released to the public. Foul play was ultimately not suspected in her tragic passing, but that doesn't make her passing at just 39 years old any less tragic. The late actress was loved, including by fellow child stars like Wilson.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Am Totally Ready For Reacher Season 4, But I Also Have Questions About The Amazon Prime TV Show's Next Big Adventure
What Happened To Starbuck Was A Giant Part Of Battlestar Galactica's Final Season. Ron Moore Finally Opens Up About Why He Left The Ending So Open-Ended