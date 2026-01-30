The Cut For Time Sketch Colin Jost Keeps Pitching On SNL That Just. Refuses. To. Die
He's persistent, I'll give him that.
Not every Saturday Night Live sketch is going to be a winner, but at least it has the honor of making it to air. These days, even some of the sketches that couldn’t be fit into the live broadcast are still able to be seen when they’re uploaded to YouTube and become available to stream with a Peacock subscription. But there are plenty of SNL sketches that don’t make it past the conception stage or are cut for time, though there’s one in particular that Weekend Update anchor and writer Colin Jost refuses to let die.
In the latest episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, Meyers, who worked on SNL from 2001 until he took over Late Night in 2014, told cohosts Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, who made the SNL Digital Shorts with fellow podcast cohost Andy Samberg as the Lonely Island trio, about how Jost has been trying to get a sketch called Manny Manimal on the air numerous times over a span of more than 15 years. The first attempt was when Taylor Lautner hosted SNL in December 2009, with Meyers explaining:
Yeah, I have to agree with Seth Meyers on this one. While I’d certainly be interested in seeing the Manny Manimal costume, the recurring joke of Manny getting sick because of all the animal craziness going on in his body would quickly get old. So the sketch was cut from Taylor Lautner’s Saturday Night Live episode, but Colin Jost decided to give it two more shots: once when Meyers hosted in October 2017, and then when Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard was hosting just last week on the 2026 TV schedule. Meyers continued:
While Seth Meyers was telling this story, Akiva Schaffer wondered if Colin Jost changed the Manny Manimal script between when Taylor Lautner was on SNL and when Meyers returned to the show. Then, after learning it’d been revived for Finn Wolfhard, only to fall through once more, Schaffer suggested that he and the other podcast hosts watch all three Manny Manimal dress rehearsal sketches to see if there are any notable differences. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind if at least one of them was made available for the public to see.
Still, at this point I think Colin Jost should call it quits on Manny Manimal for good. If this sketch bombed three times within 16 years, then I doubt waiting another decade will improve its chance, assuming Jost is even still around on Saturday Night Live by then. Let’s close the book on this sickly superhero and dedicate more attention to the upcoming SNL hosts and musical guests.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.