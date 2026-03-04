I'm Living For Jason Kelce's Daughter Crashing His Podcast And Becoming Besties With Randy Moss

There are a lot of different aspects of life that I can't relate to Jason Kelce on, but fatherhood is one I can. I, too, deal with my kids having meltdowns at Disney World and know what it's like having them burst in and interrupt me in the middle of a podcast. Kelce recently experienced the latter, but it resulted in a cute viral moment that saw his little become besties with Randy Moss, which I love so much.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss was a guest on the New Heights Podcast, which was interrupted by Kelce's 5-year-old daughter, Elliotte (or Ellie). Back in the day, Moss was known for being an elite-level trash talker, but he was all smiles and practically melted when responding to the young girl. Take a look:

Randy Moss has several kids of his own, so I'm not surprised by his response here. "Uncle Travis" seemed overjoyed as well (though I'm still not sure whether he's enthused enough to start trying to have his own kids.)

As for Jason Kelce, it's a wonder every episode of the New Heights Podcast doesn't have at least one of his four daughters crashing the podcast every episode. It's good to see him looking so happy and healthy post-NFL retirement, though, and he seems to stay busy enough between the podcast and his TV-related commitments.

As for Travis Kelce, there's continued speculation about whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will retire or not soon. While people like his mother, Donna, are rooting him on to do what he feels comfortable with, it seemed clear enough the past year that the elite player's best days are increasingly well behind him. Does this mean he should hang it up and just commit to being a podcast host with supplemental television appearances like his brother?

It's a question I'm sure Uncle Trav would rather push off to a later date, but the clock is ticking. NFL training camps usually start up in the summer and, as the Kansas City Chiefs make moves that will impact their future going forward, I'm sure conversations will be had about what to do about Kelce and his contract.

All the better reason to have someone like Randy Moss join the show, who could be a guiding presence for how to lead a life after retirement and coping with being one of the greatest to ever play at his position. It's not easy to let go of something you've worked your whole life on, but Moss has found balance. His return to Sunday NFL Countdown was celebrated following his battle with liver cancer. It's good to see him in high spirits in this podcast and chopping it up with little Ellie in such an endearing way.

Catch new episodes of the New Heights Podcast on Wednesdays. For those who don't watch regularly, it's always good for a laugh, and great for anyone who loves great stories from former NFL players.