‘From Busted To Hear Me Out Though…’ SNL Translated Gen Z Terms To Roast 'Boomer' Colin Jost

SNL veteran Colin Jost is used to taking some friendly fire from other cast members, as well as his Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che, but those shots aren’t typically about how old he is. At just forty-three, he’s objectively young for life, but compared to some of the younger Not Ready For Primetime Players, he’s practically a boomer. At least that’s what he found out this weekend when breakout star Marcello Hernández stopped by to explain some terms to him that he’s out of the loop on.

The Weekend Update bit was a fairly straight ahead premise. Hernández stopped by the desk to serve as the official Gen Z Translator and promised to go through prominent slang terms the kids are using to help old people understand. Of course, it quickly turned into a chance to repeatedly roast Jost himself, as he was the butt of a lot of the jokes.

Hernández even found an old picture of Jost and talked about how he's gone from "busted to hear me out though." You can check out the hilarious segment in its entirety below…

Weekend Update: Marcello Hernández Translates Gen Z Terms - SNL - YouTube Watch On

As a fellow Millennial, this entire sketch feels like shots are being taken at me too. Just yesterday, it felt like we were the cool kids with our humblebragging and YOLOing and sick clapbacks, and now, we’re taking shade from the new generation that highkey thinks they’re better than us. It makes me shook AF, and I do not ship it.

Fortunately, Jost is always happy to be on the receiving end of some zingers for a bit. His recurring joke swaps with Michael Che are, of course, the most famous and popular example of that, but if you watch enough Weekend Update, you’ll notice he gets victimized in a lot of random bits like this too. Now and again Che takes one for the team, but there’s just something about the way Jost reacts to taking some abuse that makes it all the funnier. He’s a really enjoyable victim, and I promise I mean that as a compliment.

SNL is officially past the Christmas hiatus and once again in full swing. We’ve gotten two episodes so far in 2026. The first with Finn Wolfhard wound up being way more controversial than expected after many Stranger Things fans (mostly Gen Z) freaked out after a relatively harmless sketch that took shots at the much-discussed coming out scene. This week’s episode hosted by Teyana Taylor has been well-received online and has not attracted nearly the same level of scrutiny.

SNL will return next week with upcoming host Alexander Skarsgard. Given his range and willingness to work with a variety of material, it should be yet another fantastic episode that may or may not include some shots at Colin Jost and his fellow Millenials.