Seth Meyers Called Out Ben Marshall Over How Often He's Shirtless On SNL, And He Had An A+ Response

While Ben Marshall has been appearing on Saturday Night Live for years, he didn’t become a full cast member until Season 51 . Now, as the show has been airing on the 2025 and 2026 TV schedules , and he's gotten more airtime, he’s started doing something in his sketches over and over again. That thing is not wearing a shirt and/or putting himself in situations where his shirt needs to be taken off, and Seth Meyers called him out for it. However, the comedian had a great response prepared.

When Marshall appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host took a moment to point out the fact that the SNL cast member has been shirtless in sketches at least three times during Season 51. Calling out the pattern, he noted that those things are written into the show. While Marshall claimed he didn’t know what was going on with this pattern, he also quipped:

I did write those. However, yeah, it's the writers’ fault.

Jason Momoa Bounced Ben Marshall Like a Baby in Front of His SNL Coworkers - YouTube Watch On

Well, I guess the person to blame here is the writer…Ben Marshall. Truly, this is the best response he could have had. I love that he both admitted to writing these sketches and attempted to place the blame on the writer (which, again, was him). And yes, I do think it’s made better by the fact that he was wearing a snow suit while explaining all this.

Marshall's joke didn’t stop there either, because when he posted the clip of this conversation from Late Night on his Instagram , he wrote:

The writers have been exploiting me.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

You can stream old and new episodes of Saturday Night Live with a Peacock subscription. Plans start at $7.99 per month.

Considering he’s the one writing these, I think Marshall might enjoy being exploited. Plus, the sketches Meyers mentioned have been super funny.

Specifically, Heated Wizardry -- which was a sketch about what might happen if Heated Rivalry happened at Hogwarts (don’t worry, Daniel Radcliffe was warned about it) -- really got audiences laughing. And considering the steamy nature of gay hockey romance that millions have binged with an HBO Max subscription , it makes sense that the Please Don’t Destroy boy found himself shirtless during the sketch.

Heated Wizardry - SNL - YouTube Watch On

All around, Marshall has been having a solid first season. He was one of five new stars added to SNL amid the massive shakeup that happened before Season 51. It was a big step for him, too, considering it came after he spent five years writing for the show as one-third of Please Don’t Destroy . Now, he’s proving to be a very entertaining (and often shirtless) on-air personality.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors