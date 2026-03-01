I Did Not See Colin Jost Nodding At The Sex-Crazed Olympics Condom Controversy Coming In His Sign-Off To Milan Cortina

The 2026 Winter Olympics proved to be quite eventful, and there were plenty of memorable moments both on and off the field of competition. Among the most entertaining aspects of the event was the occasional commentary shared by Colin Jost, who returned as a correspondent following his injury-laden stint at the Summer Olympics in 2024. When the festivities ended in February, Jost signed off and, as he did so, he made a joke nodding to the condom situation that reportedly befell the Games.

Colin Jost wasn’t actually based in either Milan or Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (where the games were held) while providing his coverage. The Saturday Night Live cast member was, instead, assigned to cover the event from Lake Placid, New York. Upon the end of the games, Jost took to Instagram to share a reel, which included his final statements on this year’s Games. Check out the video, which includes several chuckleworthy one-liners regarding the competitions:

Jost’s dry delivery here is so great, and his jokes are solid as well. One of the quips I’m still chuckling about, though, does indeed seem to relate to that condom situation:

For thousands of centuries, Olympians have gathered in the Olympic Village to sleep with other Olympians.

During the Games – which hosted 2,800 athletes in total – it was reported that the Olympic Village ran out of condoms, with the athletes having reportedly gone through 10,000 of them at that point. This news garnered considerable attention and sparked beliefs that many of the best competitors in the world were getting it on during their time in Italy. However, that assumption may have been a little too cut and dry, as American figure skater Adam Rippon said that in many cases, athletes may also take condoms and later give them to friends as mementos.

Olympic officials eventually confirmed that the condoms had been restocked in the village, and they also revealed they’d take measures to ensure that an outage didn’t happen again. In their statement, it was specified that the contraceptives would be “continuously replenished until the end of the Games to ensure continued availability.” That may or may not have come as a relief to those in the Olympic Village, especially given the original batch of condoms was reportedly depleted in just three days.

It does surprise me at all that Colin Jost would poke fun at this condom craziness, especially given the way he covered other aspects of the Olympics (which were streamable with a Peacock subscription). During the events, Jost shared a funny take on “Crotchgate,” which apparently involved ski jumpers stuffing their crotches with acid to achieve more air time. Jost joked about injecting himself with hyaluronic acid and presented a visual gag that even had presenter Mike Tirico laughing.

What this all comes back to is the point that this year’s Winter Olympics sparked some big viral moments and ongoing discussions, from Taylor Swift’s sweet message to the U.S.’ athletes to Mikaela Shiffrin’s “back abs.” If anyone were to ask me, I’d say it’ll be hard to forget moments like those or the “condom conundrum” (which is what I think it should officially be called moving forward).