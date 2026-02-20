Bowen Yang Is Making Waves With His Podcast After SNL, But Doesn't Want Late Night To Die

For myriad reasons, it feels like the late-night landscape is changing. From Stephen Colbert’s show getting canceled and Jimmy Kimmel’s program being taken off the air last year to a slew of online creators becoming prominent in the interview space, it feels like we’re in a major moment of evolution. Now, Bowen Yang, who left Saturday Night Live partway through Season 51 and hosts a very successful podcast with Matt Rogers, has made it clear that he does not want late-night to die.

For years, Yang and his friend and fellow comedian Matt Rogers have hosted a successful podcast called Las Culturistas. They’ve interviewed A-listers like Tina Fey, Chappell Roan, Jennifer Lawrence and many more, and they hosted their own award show on Bravo last year. Along with all that, they were featured in a Vanity Fair article about the rise of digital creators who are “shattering the talk show format” and creating a “new late night.”

However, while they’re making waves with their own podcast, Yang made it clear that he is still a big supporter of classic late-night shows, saying:

I feel very protective of it. Especially after Kimmel, especially after Colbert.

There’s no question that what happened to these two late-night hosts was unexpected, and it feels like a sign that things are changing. Yang believes that, too, because when Colbert got canceled, he reacted , explaining that it was “tragic” and “a really dark day” for late-night television. Following the news that The Late Show would air its final episodes on the 2026 TV schedule , the comedian also wondered how SNL could be impacted by big changes like this.

Obviously, Jimmy Kimmel Live! getting suspended last fall after FCC chairman Brendan Carr threatened ABC , also created questions about the future of late-night television. While Kimmel did return to the air, his show's suspension due to comments he made on air about Charlie Kirk left many concerned about the ripple effects a move like this could have.

So, considering all of that, Yang ended his comment by saying:

It’s clear there’s a nerve that’s being hit.

Overall, there are a lot of factors that play into the future of late-night. Colbert and Kimmel’s situations emphasized them too, as they’ve pointed out financial and potential political challenges that are being presented.

Meanwhile, a new crop of creators, like Yang, Hot Ones’ Sean Evans, Royal Court’s Brittany Broski, Therapuss’ Jake Shane and more are making waves through their interviews, creating a new generation of personalities who conduct work that is redefining the interview game.

Bowen Yang is one of said creators. He left Saturday Night Live mid-way through Season 51, and while he has a flourishing film and TV career, his impact on the internet cannot be denied. His and Matt Rogers podcast is a big deal, and they get major guests (like late-night hosts do). However, he’s also still a fierce ally of late-night TV and wants to see it protected at all costs.