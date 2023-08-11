Dancing With The Stars' Shawn Johnson Explains Why She'd Argue With Derek Hough During Season 15

Dancing With The Stars' Derek Hough has moved from the dance floor to the judges' table in recent years, but let us not forget what a force he was as a competitor on the show. Former Olympian Shawn Johnson knows that better than most, as she competed with him as her pro when she returned following her win in Season 8 for Season 15. Johnson recently talked about that experience and the reason she'd find herself in arguments with her equally competitive dance partner.

Hannah Brown had Shawn Johnson on as a guest on an episode of her Confessions of a Champion podcast, and naturally, the two connected on their shared experience of competing on Dancing With The Stars. Brown was especially interested to hear about what it was like to have Derek Hough as a coach, given his legacy on the show as a six-time champion. Johnson confessed that while he was a genius, there were times they'd bicker when putting together a routine:

Derek in the dance studio? I’m still so close to him. He’s like another brother. I’ve just explained it as pure genius. And it’s so hard to keep up with because his brain works so fast and it’s creating and just, I think he is able to see so much more than we are when he’s creating something. And I remember so many times we would get in arguments because he’d be like, ‘Why aren’t you doing it? Why aren’t you remembering the steps?' And I'd be like, 'Derek! You haven't taught me yet. It's in your brain, you forgot to teach me.

Shawn Johnson was eager to learn from Derek Hough, but his thoughts occasionally moved faster than his mouth. Despite that, they are still friends, and they had a solid run on Season 15 of Dancing With The Stars, finishing runner-up to Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani. Despite that impressive finish, I'm sure an Olympian like Johnson would've preferred to have two Mirrorball trophies on her mantle, and no doubt Hough wanted to add to his overall total too.

The Olympian also revealed that working with Derek Hough came at a time in her life when she needed it most. Johnson was trying to make the Olympic team again but eventually made the hard decision to retire. Dancing With The Stars gave her the competition she craved to get through that time, and Hough's elaborate dances helped her keep the edge that athletes like.

Dancing With The Stars loyalists have to love these tidbits about the show's past as we prepare for the first season following the passing of iconic judge Len Goodman. Derek Hough is already paying homage to his former co-judge with dance routines in his latest show, but here's hoping there will be more to honor him when the new season premieres.

As for other changes, Tyra Banks exited the show as host after enduring lots of online criticism throughout her short tenure. Derek's sister, Julianne Hough, will step in to replace Banks, and she will be the new co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. It should be an exciting season, though certainly different with so many changes that audiences will need to adjust to.

Dancing With The Stars Season 32 is slated to premiere on ABC and for those with a Disney+ subscription in the Fall of 2023. We're still waiting on word of what celebrities may be involved and what other ways the show might change ahead of its premiere. Who knows what pros may decide to sit this season out and what fresh talent may hit the dance floor and take the competition by storm? But, one thing is for sure, Derek Hough will be back as a judge, and I'd guess Shawn Johnson will be cheering him on, even though they argued a bit back when they were competitors on the show.