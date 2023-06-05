DWTS' Derek Hough Opens Up About How He Hopes To Honor Late Judge Len Goodman During Upcoming Stage Show
He has an idea.
Derek Hough will return to Dancing With The Stars for Season 32, but that's not all he'll be up to when the dancing competition returns. The celebrity judge is taking his show on the road and will be performing Derek Hough – All New Spectacular Symphony Of Dance in various cities as the season goes on. Hough has a good many things planned for his upcoming stage show, including a tribute to his former colleague, the late Len Goodman.
Dancing With The Stars will return to ABC in addition to those with a Disney+ subscription for Season 32. Derek Hough will resume his duties as a judge and will be joined by his sister, Julianne Hough, who has replaced Tyra Banks as co-host. Len Goodman is, of course, not part of the season but will be honored on Hough's stage show. Hough spoke about Goodman to TV Insider and how he wished to bring his energy to the show:
Len Goodman represented the old-school mentality of ballroom dancing on Dancing With The Stars, and it seems like Derek Hough will want to represent that in his stage show. The professional dancer seemed to stress the importance of remembering the history of dancing and the era of it that Goodman represented.
Dancing With The Stars said goodbye to Len Goodman when he announced his retirement toward the end of Season 31. Goodman, who had been with the series for the bulk of its run, explained that he wished to return to Great Britain, where he could spend more time with his family and grandchildren.
Len Goodman ultimately passed away from bone cancer months later, just one day before his seventy-ninth birthday. Many in the Dancing With The Stars community paid tribute to Goodman and spoke of the influence he had on dancing with his career.
Now, following Goodman's death, it seems the pressure is on even more for the series to find a replacement for the judge, who was known to be a stickler for scoring technique more so than his colleagues. Derek Hough addressed if maybe he could be the judge that filled the void left by Goodman and hinted at potential solutions for replacing the former judge:
It doesn't sound like Derek Hough wants to switch up his judging style too much, but incoming celebrity judges could fill the currently vacant fourth judges slot. There's no shortage of former dancing pros who could return to offer their input. Cheryl Burke appears to be beloved by her colleagues and would be a natural fit should she choose to return so soon after leaving. As Hough said, we can only wait and see what happens when it comes to any new judges.
Dancing With The Stars will return in September on both ABC and Disney+. This upcoming season should be one to remember, though we'll have to wait and see who is involved to see just how excited audiences will be to see people back out on the dance floor.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He's been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he'd be in the position he is today.
