Tyra Banks Confirms She's Leaving Dancing With The Stars After 3 Seasons (And Lots Of Online Trolling)

Dancing with the Stars has been going through a lot of changes lately, between its move to Disney+ for Season 31 , and having some pros and a judge exit the show. While we don’t know when a new season of the dancing competition will hit the 2023 TV schedule , what we do know is more change is on the way as Tyra Banks has confirmed she’s leaving the ballroom after three seasons of hosting and a lot of online trolling.

There had been rumors that Banks might be leaving Dancing with the Stars. Reportedly the competition’s executive producers were looking to change the show in a big way by hiring new hosts, and bringing in different contestants. While we don't know if this has anything to do with Banks' decision to leave, the former America’s Next Top Model host did confirm that she's leaving to pursue her goals in business. She told TMZ :

I feel it’s time for me to really focus on my business, and my entrepreneurship and also producing more TV. But, that’s behind the scenes. So, you know what, I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.

She noted that she thinks it’s simply time to go, and said that she is “crazy, crazy, crazy focused” on her business SMiZE & Dream, an ice cream brand that’s in the process of going global. After showing the reporter her Whole Foods cart, and explaining she was doing some research and development for new ice cream flavors, she said:

I really want to focus on business, and you can’t do that hosting a show. So, you’ll see me creating things, not just hosting things.

She left TMZ saying she is going from the “ballroom to the boardroom.” Banks also explained that her plan is to focus on her business, and still create television, however, she’ll likely be behind the camera rather than in front of it.

While Banks spoke about her business goals being her reason for leaving Dancing with the Stars, she faced a large amount of online trolling during her time as host, which I’d assume was not easy to deal with. She’s been the subject of humorous posts on Twitter, as viewers did not hold back their thoughts about Banks’ “bowtie pasta” dress . However, she’s also been at the center of trolling after saying the wrong couple’s names during an elimination, which was compared to Steve Harvey’s infamous Miss. Universe moment by a star of the show. The situation became such a big deal she ended up addressing the “craziness” again explaining everything that went down behind the scenes. I'd imagine that all of that has to take its toll, plus working on live television is already difficult enough without people online talking about you.