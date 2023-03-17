Tyra Banks Confirms She's Leaving Dancing With The Stars After 3 Seasons (And Lots Of Online Trolling)
Tyra Banks is leaving the ballroom.
Dancing with the Stars has been going through a lot of changes lately, between its move to Disney+ for Season 31, and having some pros and a judge exit the show. While we don’t know when a new season of the dancing competition will hit the 2023 TV schedule, what we do know is more change is on the way as Tyra Banks has confirmed she’s leaving the ballroom after three seasons of hosting and a lot of online trolling.
There had been rumors that Banks might be leaving Dancing with the Stars. Reportedly the competition’s executive producers were looking to change the show in a big way by hiring new hosts, and bringing in different contestants. While we don't know if this has anything to do with Banks' decision to leave, the former America’s Next Top Model host did confirm that she's leaving to pursue her goals in business. She told TMZ:
She noted that she thinks it’s simply time to go, and said that she is “crazy, crazy, crazy focused” on her business SMiZE & Dream, an ice cream brand that’s in the process of going global. After showing the reporter her Whole Foods cart, and explaining she was doing some research and development for new ice cream flavors, she said:
She left TMZ saying she is going from the “ballroom to the boardroom.” Banks also explained that her plan is to focus on her business, and still create television, however, she’ll likely be behind the camera rather than in front of it.
While Banks spoke about her business goals being her reason for leaving Dancing with the Stars, she faced a large amount of online trolling during her time as host, which I’d assume was not easy to deal with. She’s been the subject of humorous posts on Twitter, as viewers did not hold back their thoughts about Banks’ “bowtie pasta” dress. However, she’s also been at the center of trolling after saying the wrong couple’s names during an elimination, which was compared to Steve Harvey’s infamous Miss. Universe moment by a star of the show. The situation became such a big deal she ended up addressing the “craziness” again explaining everything that went down behind the scenes. I'd imagine that all of that has to take its toll, plus working on live television is already difficult enough without people online talking about you.
Live TV can’t be easy to do, even when you’re an experienced host like Banks is. Hosts and judges of TV shows like Dancing with the Stars come and go – I mean just looks at the ever-changing roster of coaches on The Voice. And while it's a bit shocking the host is leaving after three years, it makes sense that she wants to move on to other projects that she's more passionate about, taking her work from the "ballroom to the boardroom."
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.