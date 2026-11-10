Taylor Swift's Still Disputing With Ohio Neighbors. What’s Really Going On

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce finally said their vows and are in the process of building a home in Ohio. Amidst reports of neighbors being told to stay away from the property and having negative feelings about the mansion's construction, another neighbor is speaking out to buck the narrative.

A new report on the couple's house, which is located in the Village of Bratenahl, comes from Page Six. While Kelce and Swift's fame and massive estate is bringing a lot of attention to the community, a resident claims that more in the community are for their new neighbors than against them.

Taylor Swift's Future Neighbors Are Reportedly Largely Happy About The Move

The outlet had a chance to speak to a person in the neighborhood who lives only minutes away from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mansion. Ahead of a community meeting to discuss their tentative landscaping plans, the anonymous neighbor stated that they felt more people are hype to see them move in than not:

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I think they’re excited. I think it’s great. I don’t think people are angry.

That sounds right, because I know I would be thrilled to be neighbors with the same person who pulled off the most noteworthy but private wedding in 2026. Sure, there's a risk of the house drawing passionate Swifties hoping to sneak a peek at the married couple, but living next to one of their properties can only help home value!

Why Some People Are Mad About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's New Mansion

If there is anyone upset about the new mansion Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are building, it might be the neighbors directly next to them. The story went on to say that some residents took issue with the couple's privacy fence, and the amount of trees they'd taken down in order to execute their landscaping plans.

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According to a previous comment from neighbor Chuck Bauernschmidt, the issue was the threat it posed to local deer. With worry that the fence could impale and impede the path of the animals, the fence was later amended to be smaller, and there's now a path that stops short of Lake Erie.

Another neighbor, Katherine Bolton, has complained that the planned trees for the residence could jeopardize the sewer system. If it becomes an issue, it could be expensive to fix, but I have a feeling the billionaire songwriter is good for the money.

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All in all, the complaints sound like the usual things you'd hear at the average HOA meeting. The difference here being that the conversations are surrounding the future home of one of the most famous songwriters of a generation and her future NFL Hall of Famer husband. Would this be getting as much attention if it was anyone else? Probably not, but at least it sounds like they have more support than not.

The couple hasn't been spotted at the property yet, but that's no surprise given the Kansas City Chiefs season is still ongoing. Taylor Swift has been spotted supporting her husband on the field, and with a move to Ohio in the works, I don't think there's any doubt she's committed.