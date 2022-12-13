Hallmark's Three Wise Men And A Baby Stars Performed Epic Dance On Stage, With Danica McKellar And More Reacting

There are few things that can instantly up the quality of any movie quicker than a group dance sequence, at least in my humble opinion. That certainly seemed to be the case for one movie on the 2022 Christmas movie schedule , as the leading characters of Three Wise Men and a Baby showed off more than their childcare skills. Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew W. Walker apparently treated a ChristmasCon crowd in New Jersey to an encore performance of the epic routine, drawing reactions from fellow Christmas movie star Danica McKellar and more.

The three popular Hallmark actors play brothers in Three Wise Men and a Baby, and in the movie, they treat their loved ones — as well as the titular baby — to a reprisal of a dance they made up as kids to the tune of The Nutcracker’s “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." The scene in the movie was wonderful, and the ChristmasCon audience also seemed to think so when they did the dance again live on stage. Check out the video, shared by That’s4Entertainment :

A post shared by That's4Entertainment (@thats4ent) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I don’t think watching that dance could ever get old. From the moment they first strike that pose, you know you’re in for something special. Andrew W. Walker, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes don’t disappoint, with elements of ballet (bad ballet, but still), The Robot, dolphin jumps and more. Pure Christmas magic if I’ve ever seen it.

I’m not the only one to think so, either, because the comments on the Instagram post include positive reactions from fellow TV movie stars like Great American Family’s Danica McKellar — who was one of several actors who left Hallmark for GAF . She added to the comments a simple:

Haha!!!

Jen Lilley, another GAF actress, showed her approval for the live re-enactment mostly through laughing emojis, commenting:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this is amazing

Cameron Mathison also added laughing emojis, while Hallmark actress Erin Cahill showed love for the actors by exclaiming:

Yessss!! SO excellent!! 🤣🙌💗

Three Wise Men and a Baby stars three of Hallmark’s most well-known men — Paul Campbell, Andrew W. Walker and Tyler Hynes — as the Brenner brothers, along with Margaret Colin (of Three Men and a Baby fame) as their mother Barbara. Brotherly antics ensue after an infant is left at the fire station where Luke (Walker) works, and Barbara is called away on a family emergency, leaving the boys to discover the joys of “single” parenthood.