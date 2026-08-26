Candace Cameron Bure Told Me Why She 'Might Need To Stop Back' For The View’s 30th Anniversary
Oh Mylanta, make it happen.
EXCLUSIVE: When the Fall TV schedule kicks into high gear, Candace Cameron Bure fans can look forward to seeing the actress in multiple projects (and in multiple cities for her live speaking tour). One of those will see her struggling to adapt and survive in the fifth season of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, while the other is her first European-set Christmas movie for Great American Family. But is it possible the actress/producer will return to one of her forming stomping grounds for The View’s 30th anniversary season?
For those unaware, The View is marking a full three decades of daytime discussions (and the occasional drama) with aims to reportedly bring back a number of past hosts, of both the semi-permanent and guest varieties, (Rosie O’Donnell recently addressed her likely return, despite one producer saying she hadn’t been asked yet, but the idea is still the same.)
So when CinemaBlend chatted up Bure about her upcoming return to reality TV, I had to ask where she was leaning in terms of potentially sitting at The View table again following her two-season stint from 2015-2016. It sounds like my timing was pretty solid, as she told me:
Just in case anyone was worried that Candace Cameron Bure might be one of the former hosts who doesn't get an invite to return, she has indeed been contacted about it. It doesn't sound like she was immediately on board after getting the request, but she also didn't turn the opportunity down immediately or anything. Bure left the show during a year where politics truly took over the conversation in all forms of media, and Whoopi Goldberg & Co. don't hold much back when it comes to being critical about such things.
But while she may not want to talk about anything political, the Full House vet did point out that the things she does like to talk about don't come up very much. In her words:
One does need to speak pretty loudly to get a. point of view represented well, and The View is no stranger to conversational cacophony when everyone gets riled up. But to me, Bure is one of the more calming and level-headed celebrities out there who doesn't ever seem like she's a split-second away from getting into an argument. And that non-confrontational approach has only become more prominent in the years since she left The View and eventually became the CCO at Great American Family.
I mean, she might not like it when people criticize her voice, but she's not throwing hands up in retaliation. (She did take part in The Masked Singer, if that counts.)
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Bure has also spoken out about how Christians have been portrayed on TV and across pop culture, so it'd be as good a chance as any to be a positive example of it. Not that The View would make it easy, but it'd probably be easier to go through that than all the challenges she faced for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
With her holiday feature Sweet Christmas Anniversary hitting the upcoming Christmas movie schedule in November, Bure will be on the small screen even sooner when Special Forces Season 5 debuts on Fox on Thursday, September 24, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.