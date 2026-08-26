Candace Cameron Bure Told Me Why She 'Might Need To Stop Back' For The View’s 30th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE: When the Fall TV schedule kicks into high gear, Candace Cameron Bure fans can look forward to seeing the actress in multiple projects (and in multiple cities for her live speaking tour). One of those will see her struggling to adapt and survive in the fifth season of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, while the other is her first European-set Christmas movie for Great American Family. But is it possible the actress/producer will return to one of her forming stomping grounds for The View’s 30th anniversary season?

For those unaware, The View is marking a full three decades of daytime discussions (and the occasional drama) with aims to reportedly bring back a number of past hosts, of both the semi-permanent and guest varieties, (Rosie O’Donnell recently addressed her likely return, despite one producer saying she hadn’t been asked yet, but the idea is still the same.)

So when CinemaBlend chatted up Bure about her upcoming return to reality TV, I had to ask where she was leaning in terms of potentially sitting at The View table again following her two-season stint from 2015-2016. It sounds like my timing was pretty solid, as she told me:

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You know, funny enough, I just started that conversation with the producers of The View, so I don’t know. It’s always interesting to go back there. I don’t really like talking about politics anymore publicly, but The View is also so iconic, and so I always like looking at those opportunities.

Just in case anyone was worried that Candace Cameron Bure might be one of the former hosts who doesn't get an invite to return, she has indeed been contacted about it. It doesn't sound like she was immediately on board after getting the request, but she also didn't turn the opportunity down immediately or anything. Bure left the show during a year where politics truly took over the conversation in all forms of media, and Whoopi Goldberg & Co. don't hold much back when it comes to being critical about such things.

(Image credit: ABC)

But while she may not want to talk about anything political, the Full House vet did point out that the things she does like to talk about don't come up very much. In her words:

I like being a voice that represents my point of view, too, which I don't think they really represent very well on that show. [Laughs.] So I don't know. I might have to stop back.

One does need to speak pretty loudly to get a. point of view represented well, and The View is no stranger to conversational cacophony when everyone gets riled up. But to me, Bure is one of the more calming and level-headed celebrities out there who doesn't ever seem like she's a split-second away from getting into an argument. And that non-confrontational approach has only become more prominent in the years since she left The View and eventually became the CCO at Great American Family.

I mean, she might not like it when people criticize her voice, but she's not throwing hands up in retaliation. (She did take part in The Masked Singer, if that counts.)

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Bure has also spoken out about how Christians have been portrayed on TV and across pop culture, so it'd be as good a chance as any to be a positive example of it. Not that The View would make it easy, but it'd probably be easier to go through that than all the challenges she faced for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

With her holiday feature Sweet Christmas Anniversary hitting the upcoming Christmas movie schedule in November, Bure will be on the small screen even sooner when Special Forces Season 5 debuts on Fox on Thursday, September 24, at 9:00 p.m. ET.