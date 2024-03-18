'I'm Living My Dream Of Making Family And Faith-Centered Movies': Candace Cameron Bure Is Producing GAF Films Now After Leaving Hallmark

After leaving Hallmark for GAF, Candace Cameron Bure is continuing to cement herself as a creative lynchpin at her former home’s rival network. She’s starring in Christmas movies, naturally, and has signed on for more sleuthing after exiting Hallmark’s Aurora Teagarden films. With her controversial traditional marriage comments far behind, the Full House star is continuing to show her faith and beliefs with her latest TV project.

Bure took to Instagram to share the news that she is executive producing GAF’s new film Just in Time, and is living her dream “of making family and faith centered movies.” The actress shared many photos and even a video from the set and praised the hardworking cast and crew, pointing out that they had “many challenges with weather” while filming:

The Easter drama is set to drop on March 26, just in time for the holiday on Sunday, March 31. Bure will only be executive producing and not starring in the film. Instead, Laura Osnes, Peter Bryan, and Greyston Holt will be leading the movie. According to the official GAF website, the synopsis for Just in Time reads:

In Just in Time, Hannah (Osnes) and her husband, Rowan (Holt) have focused all their time, energy, and attention into trying to have a baby. The pressure to complete their family starts weighing heavily on their relationship. The couple is left questioning if having a child is the right thing to do and if they are still right for one another. When Hannah receives a call from a stranger, named Franklin (Bryant), who claims to have discovered an antique on the beach bearing an inscription unique to Hannah and Rowan, she reluctantly agrees to meet him to look. Franklin is certain the watch is a long-lost heirloom from Hannah’s family. In the end, Franklin’s patient approach helps Hannah see that the answers to all she seeks will be revealed in God’s time.

Just in Time marks Candace Cameron Bure’s latest film as an executive producer during her tenure at GAF. She most recently executive produced the films A Christmas for the Ages and My Christmas Hero on the network as part of the 2023 Christmas movie schedule, and lend her acting chops to the latter. It sounds like this is still just the tip of the iceberg for Bure at GAF, which she seems excited to keep as the home for her faith-based output, as evidenced by her increasingly busy schedule.

Bure has not been shy about her faith and religion. After it was announced she’d be leaving Hallmark for GAF, Bure shared that she knew the people behind the network “were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” adding that she felt Great American Family would hold traditional marriage values at its core. The actress received a lot of backlash for the comment, perhaps most notably from her former on-screen sister Jodie Sweetin, which sparked rumors of feuding after Sweetin showed her support for those who opposed Bure. Since then, they have seemingly buried the hatchet at multiple conventions while reuniting with other Full House co-stars. But probably don't expect to see Sweetin co-starring in any GAF movies.

It will surely be interesting to see how Just in Time does. Considering the nature of Great American Family, it was only just a matter of time before Candace Cameron Bure got behind the camera and into the executive producer’s chair for a faith-based film. This won't be the last one from her, so fans will have to tune in on March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on GAF to see what it is all about. It should be a great one to get into the Easter spirit.