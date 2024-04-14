Daniela Ruah Was Actually In Hawaii When She Shot Her Cameo For NCIS’ 1000th Episode. How They Camouflaged Her Location

NCIS is about to hit a massive milestone, as the long-running TV franchise – which is composed of several spinoffs – is set to debut its 1,000 collective episode this week. Said installment will come in the form of a new episode of the flagship series and, based on what’s been said about it, there’s a lot in store. While there are still a few unknown variables, it’s been revealed that Los Angeles and Hawai’i alums will appear. The former is Daniela Ruah, who is reprising her role as Special Agent Kensi Blye for a cameo. Intriguingly, Ruah divulged that she was in the Aloha State when she shot her scene, and she explained how her location was camouflaged.

The new episode, titled “A Thousand Yards,” sees the NCIS team dealing with a mysterious enemy with ties to the group’s past and, as teased, one team member will be put in “grave danger.” Kensi Blye appears by way of a MTAC video conference with the main team, which also features Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant from Hawai’i. In a sneak peek, which TV Insider shared, Blye appears to be in her car, and her location is unclear. Daniela Ruah explained that she was in the Aloha State at the time due to her directing duties for the franchise. And it sounds like the crew went through great lengths to make Kensi’s surroundings as appropriate as possible:

No, I actually filmed that while I was directing in Hawaii. They were like, ‘Can we fit this into your schedule?’ and we were like, ‘Well, we can’t make it look like I’m in Hawaii.’ So, we had to go back and look at pictures of what Kensi’s car looked like to try and get something as similar as possible, to look like Kensi is in her car.

It was revealed earlier this year that Daniela Ruah would return to the franchise to direct an episode of the flagship show and its Hawaiian spinoff. And said installment, “The Next Thousand,” will air right after the 1,000 episode. I’m not sure what I’m impressed with more: the fact that Ruah carved out time to reprise Kensi or that the team put so much effort into recreating the look of the character’s car and environment. Continuity is key, folks, especially when it comes to a sprawling franchise like this one. So kudos to everyone involved in making the seamless cameo happen. While speaking with TVLine , Ruah said more about her cameo and spoke about getting to be part of the landmark story:

I couldn’t even remember, to be honest with you, what brand she drove — I was so immersed in the Hawaii episode – but listen, I wouldn’t have it any other way. To be invited to be a part of the 1,000th episode was such an honor. It’s too big of a deal.

The star seems to be relishing the opportunity to remain a part of the franchise, after Los Angeles finished its 14-season run in May 2023. What’s also cool is that her new gig reunited her with former LA co-star LL Cool J, who returned as Sam Hanna to mix it up with Jane Tennant and co. Between her long-running role, directing job and cameo, the actor/director has firmly etched herself into the history of this crime thriller saga.

Speaking of history, any fans who want to be a part of it will want to tune in when NCIS drops the franchise’s overall 1,000 episode. And, while you’re doing so, see if you can tell where Daniela Ruah actually is when Kensi reappears. Check out the installment when it premieres on Monday, April 15, at 9 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule . And be sure to check out Ruah’s directorial work on NCIS: Hawai’i, which airs right after at 10 p.m. ET. You can also stream both shows using a Paramount+ subscription .