I Think Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair Made One Giant Mistake With Its Release

There are a lot of things that can go disastrously wrong when a show is revived after 20 years, but Malcolm In The Middle fans need not worry about the legacy of one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. Now available to stream with a Hulu subscription, the new limited series Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair is an absolute marvel: a seamless reunion with a collection of amazing characters who have aged in fascinating ways and a plot that brings out the best of all of them. It's laugh-out-loud funny, surprisingly emotional, and has a perfect level of fan-service (tons of special cameos and references, but not so many as to feel overbearing).

The Show Is Almost Perfect. Almost

Personally, being a lifelong fan of the show, I couldn't really ask for anything more from the new streaming release… but I do find myself lamenting one pretty significant thing about it: the medium. Put simply, Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair feels like it is trapped structurally between being a reunion feature and a full return of the show, and it leaves one with the oxymoronic feeling of both satisfaction and really wanting more.

The new arrival on the 2026 TV schedule is comprised of four 25-minute serialized chapters, and if you get the feeling watching it that it feels like a feature that has been split into quarters, that's because it essentially is. Per ScreenRant, the revival was originally pitched as a film before it got redeveloped as a limited series. But even if you watch the episodes back-to-back-to-back-to-back as I did, you're left with a strange hunger that I'm not sure would exist if it were a simple feature.

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(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

There Is A Stark Difference From The Original Show

Part of the issue stems from how Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair co-exists with the original show, and it is being serialized instead of episodic. Unlike, for example, the equally amazing new season of King Of The Hill that premiered last year, we don't get a full dive back into the lives of the characters with multiple stories to inform where everyone is now, and have to settle for the single servings that are delivered. I love what it has to offer in this respect, but the contained scope would feel more natural within a feature instead of spread out in episodes that don't ultimately have individual identities.

For example, the plotline with Reese secretly filming the foolishness of Hal for monetary gain is amazing, but I also wish there could have been some kind of update about the status of his genius cooking skills. And while Francis' battle to get attention from Lois in the wake of big pregnancy news is super funny, I wish there was some way to also incorporate developments of his life apart from his family (as the original series did with his adventures in military school, Alaska, and the dude ranch).

Of course, there is a simple solution to this feeling in the aftermath of Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair: retroactively have the limited series essentially be a four-part reboot pilot that kicks off a new generation of the show led by Leah, Malcolm's daughter, played by Keeley Karsten. The potential is obvious, and it would just need to be capitalized on. Without the promise of more, though, there's a part of me that wishes Hulu would offer viewers an alternate cut of the revival edited into a single feature, as I can't help but feel the material is better suited for that format.