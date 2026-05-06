Dan Levy's Big Mistakes Still Hasn't Been Renewed, And I'm Starting To Get Worried

Schitt's Creek is considered one of the best sitcoms of all time, and helped to make creator/writer/star Dan Levy into a household name. And while he worked on the movie Good Grief (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), he finally returned to the small screen with the dark comedy Big Mistakes. I binge-watched the entire series in one day, and am eager for more episodes. But I'm starting to get nervous since it hasn't officially been renewed just yet.

Critics loved Big Mistakes upon its release, with it currently having a solid audience and critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The show was trending on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows for weeks, and clearly set up a season season. So what exactly is Netflix waiting for?

I Need More Big Mistakes After That A+ Cliffhanger

Following the Schitt's Creek series finale, fans waited years for Dan Levy to return to TV with another original show. He really delivered with Big Mistakes, which is a dark comedy about a pair of siblings who accidentally find themselves blackmailed into the world of organized crime. Each episode flies by with a sensible 30-minute runtime, which is buoyed by the mixture of laughs and high-stakes drama. And it's this combination that found me tearing through the entirety of Season 1 on a gloomy Sunday.

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Given what an Emmy-winning sensation Schitt's Creek ended up becoming, I have to assume that plenty of folks tuned in to see Big Mistakes. Netflix seemed to support this concept, as it was on the Top 10 for weeks on end. So I'm surprised that we haven't gotten a renewal announcement from the streaming service.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Big Mistakes' drama built up until its Season 1 finale, when we were hit with a game-changing twist. Namely, that Elizabeth Perkins' Annette, aka Morgan's future mother-in-law, was actually the mob mastermind manipulating the siblings into their newfound life of crime. It was a cliffhanger I couldn't have predicted, and it made me practically ravenous for more episodes.

But Netflix hasn't greenlit Big Mistakes for Season 2 just yet, and the silence is making me nervous. If the show ends up being cancelled, we'd never get any resolution about that thrilling finale. And that would be such a waste of potential, especially with a creative mastermind like Dan Levy in charge of the series. Fingers crossed that we hear one way or another from the folks at Netflix. Because the suspense is truly killing me.

Big Mistakes is currently streaming in its entirety over on Netflix as part of the 2026 TV schedule. While we wait for news about its renewal, fans can also re-watch Schitt's Creek over on Hulu. Because who doesn't need more of Dan Levy in their life?